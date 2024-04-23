Back-to-back wins over Utah and UCSD extend their winning streak in UCLA men's tennis

B Illy Martin's team was motivated by the pursuit of revenge.

“You talk about revenge as a powerful motivator,” the coach said. “I think it was for our game on Friday.”

The Bruins had a chance to get revenge on the Utes.

And the ball dropped.

No. 23 UCLA men's tennis (14-6, 5-2 Pac-12) won against Utah (3-19, 0-8) Friday at the George S. Eccles Tennis Center. Last season, the Bruins lost 4-1 to the Utes in the Pac-12 Championship, ending their tournament run by just one game. And to end the final weekend of the regular season before the conference tournament, UCLA earned another 4-0 victory. vs. UC San Diego (9-17, 2-3 Big West) at the Los Angeles Tennis Center.

Freshman Spencer Johnson and redshirt freshman Emon van Loben Sels started Friday's play with a 6-4 escape in their doubles match. After the players and staff reviewed the referee's decision on a shattering volley, cheers erupted from the freshman duo.

Meanwhile, a new doubles duo entered the court.

Fighting alongside redshirt junior Timothy Li, senior Jorge Plans Gonzalez replaced junior Giacomo Revelli – who competed as Li's doubles partner throughout the year. The junior duo has just one doubles victory this season, compared to six out of 11 matches last season. Despite the change, the tandem fell to Utah's Dylan Applegate and Gianluca Citadini.

A service point from redshirt senior Govind Nanda clinched the doubles point for the Bruins. The co-captain duo of Nanda and junior Alexander Hoogmartens debuted this season and won nine of 19 matches.

Likewise, UCLA took a 3-0 singles lead thanks to goals from Hoogmartens and Plans Gonzalez.

And Revelli – who rebounded from 0-4 down in the first set – overcame Applegate with a striking forehand in the second to win match point 7-5, 7-5.

Revelli said mentally adapting to conditions is key to extended rallies.

“The main thing is to use your mind and your breathing to calm yourself down somewhat in order to execute the longer points,” Revelli said. “It’s really about the mental game.”

Two days after what was the teams' final Pac-12 matchup of the regular season, the Bruins faced another familiar foe: the Tritons. The first survived the second 4-0 on Sunday afternoon.

During the meeting, two duos made their season debut in doubles match play.

Redshirt junior Jeffrey Fradkin and Plans Gonzalez drilled a service point to cement a Bruin victory. Just 20 minutes earlier, sophomore Aadarsh ​​Tripathi and Li were first to score, marking their first action together – and Tripathi's first doubles match of the season.

Tripathi said balanced teamwork is a testament to their chemistry on the field.

“Timo did a great job keeping me in check and focused. All credit goes to him,” said Tripathi. “He calms me and I stimulate him. He improved me and I improved him.

Tripathi also earned a singles victory, recording the final point of the match with a forehand down the line. The last time he appeared in game play was against Arizona State in March.

“I’m happy to be there again,” Tripathi said. “I love playing for UCLA and it was my dream growing up. It was a great, great environment.

Nanda and Johnson set singles tallies of their own, inspiring the Bruins to sweep the Tritons.

“We’re on a great winning streak as a team,” Revelli said. “We’re all feeling this positive wave of winning and we’re all ready for what’s to come.”