Lycra and Nishat redefine functional fashion in a new capsule collection
From Louis Vuitton's collaboration with Timberland and Sacai's ongoing partnership with Carhartt WIP to the “yassification” of tennis wear thanks to Zendaya's red carpet looks for the 'Challengers' press tour, fashion's most exciting today is often inspired by various categories of clothing. .
At the mass level, traditional denim brands are also venturing into hybrid lifestyle and sportswear. Levi's launched the Levi's Tech program earlier this year with the 511 Slim Tech men's pants, a style designed for on-the-go lifestyles. AG aims to capture the active audience with its new men's sportswear collection consisting of polo shirts, joggers and bomber jackets.
The Lycra Company and Nishat Dyeing and Finishing, a textile manufacturer of high-quality workwear, denim and technical fabrics based in Lahore, Pakistan, have developed a capsule collection of men's, women's and unisex clothing that meets this changing consumer demands.
Called “Blurring the Boundaries,” the 60-piece collection includes vests, outerwear, dresses, tops, pants, shorts and more. Classic workwear elements, like reflective strips and orange high-visibility safety signs, serve both style and functionality purposes. The versatile garments also feature functional pockets and durable zippers and snaps.
The collection launched at the Functional Fabric Fair in Portland, Oregon last week and will be presented at Kingpins Amsterdam on April 24-25.
“This collection is based around [the idea] that you can style it however you want,” said Pakeeza Zaidi, head of product design and development at Nishat Mills Ltd., adding that she designed it to effortlessly transition from environment to environment. other.
The garments are made with non-denim woven fabrics enhanced with Lycra technologies. Lycra and Lycra Adaptiv fibers provide freedom of movement and improved comfort. Lycra T-400, Lycra T-400 Ecomade and Lycra Dual Comfort give the fabrics durability, a cotton-like feel and mechanical elasticity. Coolmax and Thermolite technologies add thermal comfort like moisture management and breathability.
The collection is the result of discussions between the Lycra and Nishat teams for over a year on how to communicate how consumers experience performance brands, integrating outdoor and workwear into their wardrobe daily and how brands and retailers are responding to this change.
A confluence of factors is driving this shift, from the rise of gorpcore style on the runways to consumers' adoption of a healthier outdoor lifestyle. Citing Business of Fashion and McKinsey's State of Fashion 2024 report, Ebru Ozaydin, The Lycra Company's director of strategic marketing for denim and ready-to-wear, said more outdoor brands should launch lifestyle collections while lifestyle brands add technical elements to their collections. , “further blurring the lines between functionality and style.”
Post-pandemic consumers are also looking for utility, durability and performance in their fashion, which Ozaydin says makes technical outdoor clothing a good choice for their budget. “[Consumers] “I don't see this kind of clothing just for the outdoors, or just for the gym or hiking… it's become part of their lifestyle and how they update their wardrobe. a different way,” she said.
“We need to realize that post-Covid, the fashion landscape and consumer demands have totally changed,” Zaidi said.
Although many of the technologies and manufacturers that are finding new opportunities in the growing performance and lifestyle clothing category existed before 2020, Zaidi said they were providing “ordinary” products that consumers were demanding. that time. “The products we make today, we couldn’t imagine having this kind of thing five years ago,” she said.
Designers were also not likely to use artificial intelligence to develop their collections.
Zaidi entered sketches and descriptive words into an AI platform to create mood boards for the collection. The process inspired Blurring the Boundaries' avatar-inspired cuts, bright colors, soft textures and even the lookbook's location: Times Square. She described the collection as a link between the metaverse and real life.
The Lycra Company and Nishat, who works with Gap Inc., Levi's, Madewell, One Jeanswear Group, Eddie Bauer and many others, share a passion for problem solving. When developing innovations, Ozaydin said Lycra always starts with problems at the consumer level.
Meanwhile, research and development is at the heart of Nishat, said Jennyka Wasserman, head of marketing and development at Nishat Mills Ltd.
“We like to develop new things,” she said. “This is the most important aspect for us. We want to resolve the issue before the customer comes to us and asks us to do it so we are one step ahead.
