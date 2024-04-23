Catherine Zeta-Jones' Daughter Carys Dons Her Mom's Vintage Dress for Her 21st Birthday Party





Passing on more than just good genes. Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys Zeta Douglas looked just like her mother when she delved into the actress's fashion archives for her 21st birthday. Carys shared a series of photos celebrating this milestone, sporting a glamorous pink Ungaro dress with lace accents and roses designed on the top. She added minimal jewelry and strappy heels to accessorize the statement dress, and she styled her hair with loose, curly locks. Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys Zeta Douglas wore her mother's 25th birthday dress for her 21st birthday. carys.douglas/Instagram The 21-year-old added a pair of heels to his birthday outfit. carys.douglas/Instagram She even included a photo of someone kissing her on the cheek. carys.douglas/Instagram Zeta-Jones, who shares Carys and her brother Michael with husband Michael Douglas, originally wore the pink dress while walking the red carpet at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards, when she was nominated and later won the award for Best Breakthrough Performance for his role in “The Mask of Zorro.” The Oscar winner, 54, looked remarkably like her daughter with her matching hairdo and silver strappy heels. Carys smiled as she posed for photos in the dress and even included one of a boy kissing her on the cheek while she held a flower. Her mother wore the chic pink slip dress to the 1999 MTV Movie Awards. WireImage Both mother and daughter stunned in the lace-embellished pink slip dress. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images “The most perfect 21st I could ask for!” she captioned the photo carousel. The “Chicago” actress gave her approval for the look, commenting under her daughter's post, “You deserve it, baby.” Catherine too shared a separate Instagram post which included some photos from when her daughter was younger. The Oscar winner assured her daughter that she “deserved[s]» to wear the dress. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images The “Mask of Zorro” actress has included her daughter in various fashion events and red carpet appearances. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi “Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @carys.douglas You are the joy of my life. 21 years of watching you blossom into the most incredible woman you are today is a gift from God that I never take for granted and cherish every day of my life. Thanks for being you. I love you with all my heart mom,” she wrote. For more Page Six style… Carys has been in the fashion world since she was a teenager, when she made her magazine cover debut posing alongside her mother for Town and country in 2018. Fashion has been so important in my life because my mother is like a fashion icon to me, she told the outlet at the time. I always look in his closet. More recently, Michael Douglas joined his wife and daughter on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival last May. MovieMagic The 21-year-old is also happy to have learned fashion from her mother. Getty Images for Hearst Since then, the mother-daughter duo has graced the cover of Vanity Fair, starred in a Fendi campaign together, and attended several New York Fashion Week shows. Most recently, Carys wore a semi-sheer lace Elie Saab dress while walking the Cannes Film Festival red carpet with her mother and father in May 2023. We expect to see more of Carys on the red carpet after her fashionable birthday party.

