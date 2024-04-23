Fashion
Express files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, announces store closings and possible sale
NEW YORK (AP) Express Inc, once a pioneer in casual office wear that has struggled to compete with brands like Zara and H&M, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer, founded in 1980, also announced Monday that it was looking to sell the majority of its stores.
Express, which is the parent company of the Bonbons and UpWest brands, is closing a handful of its points of sale. In an announcement regarding its bankruptcy filing, the company said it plans to close 95 of its Express retail stores and its 10 UpWest stores.
Closing of sales on sites currently being closed, which spans more than 30 states and Washington, D.C., are expected to begin Tuesday. Beyond these closures, Express said it plans to continue business as usual.
Also Monday, Express announced it received a non-binding letter of intent from a group led by consumer brand acquisition and management company WHP Global to potentially purchase the majority of its stores and operations. Express said it filed for Chapter 11 protection to facilitate the sales process.
The consortium exploring the deal also includes shopping center operators Simon Property Group and Brookfield Properties, Express said. WHP, Simon Property and Brookfield did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.
Express CEO Stewart Glendinning said WHP has been a strong partner of the company since 2023, adding that the proposed transaction would give Express additional financial resources and put it in a better position to grow profitably while maximizing value for stakeholders.
Beyond its UpWest storefronts, the company operates approximately 530 Express Retail and Express Factory Outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, in addition to approximately 60 Bonobos Guideshop locations as well as online operations for those brands, according to the Express website.
Express reported nearly $1.2 billion in total debts and $1.3 billion in total assets as of March 2 in its Chapter 11 petition, which was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
The company initially started as a supplier of women's clothing and then diversified into men's clothing. It offered must-have items, like denim dresses for those looking for trendy workplace outfits, at affordable prices.
But growing competition from fast fashion players like H&M, as well as the rise of Old Navy and sports brands like Lululemon, have all hurt the brand's sales, said Neil Saunders, chief executive of the research firm GlobalData. Saunders also noted that the brand was plagued by quality issues and that the pandemic had accelerated the trend of people working from home, reducing shoppers' need to purchase work attire.
Everyone has been chipping away at Express from all sides, and Express doesn't have a defensible proposition, Saunders said.
Express joins a handful of retailers that have filed for Chapter 11 so far this year, including a fabric and crafts retailer. Joanne. And analysts expect the pace of bankruptcy filings this year to be about the same level, near 24, as last year, as buyers hampered by high consumer debt remain cautious, according to the accounting and consulting firm BDO, which tracks retail bankruptcies.
In 2022, only five retailers have filed for bankruptcy protection, according to BDO. The figure appears to indicate a recovery from pandemic-induced store closures that pushed struggling businesses over the edge in 2020, when retailer bankruptcies climbed to 35 from 21 the previous year, BDO said.
Express said Monday it has a commitment of $35 million in new financing, subject to court approval, from certain existing lenders. That would be in addition to the $49 million in cash it got earlier this month from the Internal Revenue Service as part of the pandemic-era CARES Act.
Express also announced a leadership update on Monday. Mark Still will become CFO, effective immediately, after serving as interim CFO since November 2023, the company announced.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
