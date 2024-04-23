Fashion
Ohio State fashion pros share how to dress to the nines this summer and reveal summer 2024 trends
Summer is just around the corner, bringing with it a new season of fashion trends.
From adding pops of bright color to experimenting with new fabrics like knit or linen, local fashion professionals discuss the new opportunities the summer season can bring for personal style. Kristin Paulus, Ohio State lecturer in fashion and retail studies with a concentration in trend forecasting, and Avani Bhalla, third-year fashion and retail studies student and ambassador in its subsidiaries. programshare their expectations regarding the fashion trends of the coming seasons.
Unlike the clean-girl aesthetic that has dominated social media in recent months, Bhalla said maximalism will likely take over this summer, particularly in the form of statement pieces worn in an effort to stand out.
I'm very excited about this whole idea of maximalism, Bhalla said. For a while we saw the girl clean and a sweat set, which I don't think [are] go anywhere. People will start looking for some differentiation. They will want to stand out a little more in their fashion, be a little more unique.
Paulus said she expects experimentation with silhouettes to influence many people's summer outfits, especially as looser, looser shapes, similar to '90s trends, become more stylish .
If you look at what's happening, especially in pants, it's interesting because the '90s and that's the other part, we have this circularity in terms of decades, and we see the high waist and very, very ample. pants, said Paulus.
Likewise, Bhalla said people are increasingly experimenting with the proportions of individual garments in a single outfit. For example, she said that pairing chunky boots, baggy jeans and an oversized leather jacket with a more delicate top and bow is a fun way to explore the silhouette's style.
I think people really like to experiment a little bit with proportions, whether it's ultra large on the bottom and very small on the top or vice versa, Bhalla said. I've seen a lot of huge clothes, all combined and it looks very cool.
Understated luxury is another trend expected to flourish in summer, Paulus said. She said preppy polo club outfits have gained traction recently, especially when country clubs are at peak attendance.
Another area that we see going on is this whole preppy thing where, you know, I call it the polo club, Paulus said. The club is going to get back to where we see brighter colors now. We've only just created this monochrome style, but now we're seeing brighter colors and stripes.
In contrast, Paulus said that sports and casual wear should also be an area that many people will explore.
We see that, but with a difference, Paulus said. So we'll see an athletic track jacket, but it's paired with a very formal skirt and we see a ton of varsity jackets coming.
More generally, Bhalla said a fusion of feminine, sporty and comfortable clothing will dominate this year's summer fashion, whether via athleisure-style tank tops or casual footwear.
My roommates and I talked a little bit about this whole concept of combining an ultra-feminine and ultra-sporty look into one, Bhalla said. It's like, for example, a really girly feminine dress and then sambas to pair it with, or sweatpants and then a really girly and delicate tank top.
Paulus said utility clothing, or the popularization of workwear brands and pieces, is a style she hopes to see flourish over the summer. For example, she said loose-fitting pieces in neutral tones like cargo pants will remain popular even in warmer weather.
The third pillar that I find interesting, it is still there and it is solid, is utility, said Paulus. There's this whole transition going on in utility clothing where people are buying pieces that they could literally wear to the beach, to the office, and then to the bar.
Whether it's shoes or jewelry, Bhalla said pops of color are back in style as people opt for brighter accessories.
I've seen a lot of pops of red, pink and blue in people's shoes, and it's really exciting to see, Bhalla said. I think handbags and backpacks and jackets in general, I think people [are] I'm just looking to make more of a statement.
Regardless of the details, Paulus and Bhalla agreed that this summer is the perfect time to explore one's individual identity through clothing.
I think clothes are a form of communication, Bhalla said. Communicate your identity to others, and it brings a certain presence to the room when you enter the room. I think it’s a very powerful art form.
