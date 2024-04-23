Local designer launches spring-summer fashion line – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





Spring has arrived and summer is fast approaching. That means it's time to get your fashion game on. Get the whole new look with a hot new local designer. Dragana's spring/summer looks are in bloom. Lynn Martinez: You are a promising designer! Dragana Dujovic: Yes, and I'm super excited to meet you after all these years! It's like my dream came true, Lynn Martinez: She has small dreams. Local model turned fashion designer Dragana Dujovic is exploding onto the fashion scene with her spring/summer line. Model: Well, I love it. This season's trends, lots of colors, matching accessories, but not too matching, and vibrant patterns. Lynn Martinez: What do you think a woman's body needs? Apart from a good massage. Dragana Dujovic: Yes. You have to feel and be respectful, which is why my creations are designed for a woman who can express her sophistication and elegance. The Draganas line was also recently featured at Fort Lauderdale Fashion Week. Lynn Martinez: You also have this gorgeous purple top and some sparkly items in this line, Dragana Dujovic: Yes, that's true. So, I combine a nice touch of color, gold and metallic purple, which is trendy this year. In her spring/resort clothing line, everything revolves around original prints. Dragana Dujovic: I just painted this drawing three weeks ago. Lynn Martinez: So the drawing comes from your painting? Dragana Dujovic: Yes, that's correct. Lynn Martinez: Oh, wow! This black and white print was inspired by her love of pandas. Dragana Dujovic: Every designer is famous for something, so that's my strength in design and I firmly believe that. Lynn Martinez: Print. Other trends for this season, multi-use pieces and cool accessories. Like this super cute set, add the denim skirt, and voilà, you're ready to go out to lunch or this blanket that doubles as a little dress. And Draganas swimsuits are also rich in accessories you didn't know you needed. Like this little jacket! Model: It's so sweet! Yes, I can't stop touching it. Haha! Do you like purple? Look at this. A flowing skirt with a bandotop and a bob to protect you from the sun or this one! A bikini top, a denim skirt and a little jacket and boy, do I love this maxi dress. She also looks stunning in this model. Model: I love it, it's so flowy and comfortable. So whatever your style this summer, stay cool and stay beautiful with Draganas designs. You can find his pieces on his website by by clicking here. Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Join our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wsvn.com/entertainment/deco-drive/local-designer-rolls-out-her-spring-summer-fashion-line/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos