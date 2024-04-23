Sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (1) goes up the floor during Ohio State's 84-61 victory over Michigan at the Scoteenstein Center on March 3. Credit: Caleb Blake | Photo editor

Roddy Gayle Jr. is switching sides in one of football's biggest rivalries.

On Monday, the former Ohio State guard announcement his transfer to Michigan for his third collegiate season. Gayle joins center Felix Okpara, guard Scotty Middleton and guard Bowen Hardman who are also expected to leave the Buckeyes.

During his sophomore season at Ohio State, Gayle played in all 36 games for the Buckeyes, starting in all but one. He finished third for the Buckeyes, averaging 13.5 points per game in 30.9 minutes per game.

Last season, Gayle scored a career-high 32 points in a game against West Virginia in Cleveland. Gayle finished her sophomore campaign with back-to-back 11-point performances in the National Invitational Tournament.

Gayle and former Buckeyes forward Zed Key, who recently committed to Dayton, are the only two Ohio State players to find a new home.

Gayle was one of three key pieces in the 2022 class that finished last season with Ohio State. Now, after Okpara entered the transfer portal, guard Bruce Thornton is the only member of the 2022 recruiting class remaining in Columbus.

A native of Niagara Falls, New York, Gayle committed to Ohio State as a four-star recruit and the No. 2 shooting prospect in the class, according to 247 Sports.