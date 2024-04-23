Dressing Review: Untangling the Many Layers of Fashion and Identity | Arts

Sparkling with sequins, pearls, jewels and rhinestones, the Museum of Fine Arts Boston's new exhibition is a nod to the innate desire to style oneself. Dress Up, created by fashion arts curator Theo Tyson and jewelry curator Emily Stoehrer, is an exploration of clothing and jewelry as a channel for self-expression and communication. The exhibition brings together more than 100 works and pieces from the MFA's extensive collection of accessories, clothing and photographs from the 20th and 21st centuries. Blurring the distinction between the use of jewelry and clothing in fashion, Dress Up presents the intersections of fashion and fine art to creatively contemplate the evolution of style on a personal, political, and cultural level.

The first room welcomes visitors with three mannequins adorned in elaborate outfits. In a room to the left, viewers are greeted by a sequinned dress with a Mickey Mouse motif in addition to a photograph of Madonna wearing Minnie Mouse ears on the left wall. This pattern of childhood Disney icons evokes a sense of nostalgia, serving as a reminder that the desire to dress up is rooted in childhood by imagining oneself as a favorite television character or stealing an oversized lab coat and stethoscope to his parents. The exhibition focuses on the role of fashion in development and style later in life.

On the opposite wall is a display of extravagant accessories. Among these are Native American necklaces often culturally identified with status or community and worn daily and during ceremonies. Popular fashion figures like Iris Apfel, known for her flamboyant style, layered multitudes of these necklaces collected during her many travels displayed on a mannequin to the left of the jewelry.

While this demonstration of the progression of accessorization prompts important reflections on its relationship to contemporary fashion, the juxtaposition of Native American necklaces and non-Native figures who, although not Native American, are still associated with their jewelry in popular culture seems poised to spark dialogue on the incredibly relevant issue of cultural appropriation in fashion.

Dressing up, whether in traditional cultural attire or a T-shirt representing a favorite band, is an essential part of a person's outward expression. For this reason, fashion is the preferred medium through which many people with marginalized identities criticize popular culture. Dress Up recognizes the crucial role of fashion in identity politics by presenting works such as Danielle Simones The Dragon Sisters x Timothy Westbook, a photo-reproduction of dresses made from American and French flags as a nod to the he origin of the Statue of Liberty and a challenge to the current state of American ideals of liberty and patriotism.

As fashion is inseparable from capitalism and consumer culture, Dress Up also fashions through an anthropological lens with photographs like Jessica Craig Martins A Day in the Life, Gramercy Park Hotel, New York and objects from fashion houses like Marc Jacobs. The exhibition offers commentary on shopping therapy and the overconsumption resulting from mass production and increased accessibility to fashion, a phenomenon that continues to be confirmed in the perpetual cycle of fast fashion.

In the room to the right of the models, the exhibition delves into celebrity culture, a world indisputably linked to that of fashion. Theatrical stage-like settings are placed in the center and corner of the room with a variety of clothing worn by iconic figures like Donna Summer and Anna May Wong. While the first room deals with the direct relationship with fashion, this space explores the third-party role that celebrities play in the relationship between the general consumer and the fashion industry.

Particularly in film and television, where viewers are encouraged to identify with particular characters, style choices are deliberately made to develop the identities of those characters. Famous pieces like the Manolo Blahnik Mary Janes and the floral brooches worn by Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City can also be seen in this gallery of the exhibition.

With the rise of celebrity culture came an aspect of fashion that remained relatively inaccessible to the general public, opening up a market in the mid-20th century for costume jewelry and ready-to-wear that allowed consumers to participate in the same way to Hollywood glamour. On one wall of the gallery is an extensive display of costume jewelry from such popular companies as Coro, Miriam Haskell, Kenneth Jay Lane and Schriener, many of which are still coveted today by collectors of vintage jewelry.

Exhibitions travel across areas of fashion, from everyday wear to celebrity-inspired glamour, and culminate in a meditation on how these diverse elements of style collectively shape our cultural landscape.

Dress Up at the MFA Boston is ultimately an innovative navigation of the versatility and ubiquity of fashion, even for those who consider themselves far removed from the industry. The exhibition presents new perspectives on clothing and jewelry, recognizing their stakes in political, cultural and personal identities.

Dress Up will be on display through September 2 in the MFA’s Henry and Lois Foster Gallery.