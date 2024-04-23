Victoria Beckham wore a see-through birthday dress and crutches





In case you missed it, Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday this weekend with a party that can only be described as iconic. The fashion designer celebrated the milestone in style on Saturday, April 20, with A-list guests like Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek and Eva Longoria, as well as a reunion and impromptu performance from the Spice Girls. To top off the festivities, a laughing Beckham donned a pair of chic black Spice-coded sunglasses as she was led out of the bar by her husband, David, signaling a successful celebration. While heading to the party at Oswalds members' club in London, the Wannabe singer who recently broke her foot dressed up her eye-catching birthday outfit with the crutches she has had since March. The fashion maven didn't let the black medical devices get in the way of a slay-worthy ensemble, somehow managing to make them look chic when paired with a completely seafoam dress transparent. Beckham made quite an entrance in the see-through, floaty number, which she wore over a pair of black underwear. Her floor-length birthday dress featured ruched pleats and a rosette at the hip, delicate ruffles at the top and an asymmetrical cape sleeve. The Spice Girls star kept her beach beauty, choosing to wear bronze makeup with a nude lip and styling her caramel balayage locks in loose, center-parted waves. Getty Images

At the end of the night, Beckham, who was wearing her husband's tuxedo jacket, playfully walked out, ditching her crutches to get some help from him. She carried David on her back and he carried her out of the bar and out to their waiting car.

