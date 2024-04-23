Jennifer Lopez's stunning dress is giving everyone Manhattan good vibes





It's been 22 years since Jennifer Lopez charmed us (and Ralph Fiennes) in the role of Marisa Ventura in Made in Manhattan, but looking at it, you would think that not a day had passed. Seriously, we all need to consider It's me now artist to see where she's hiding that fountain of youth, because it's hard to ignore how she's battling the aging process — especially when she's just given us a look that's so strongly reminiscent of the vibes of her 2002 romantic comedy. Made in Manhattan is part of JLo's Best Romantic Comedies , and it remains a favorite among early romance fans, so it was hard not to notice the similarities between the strapless pink dress she wore in the film and the stunning gown she wore during a recent event. Look at her Instagram post : Jennifer Lopez was all dressed up for the Hispanic Federation Gala 2024 , where she received the Premio Orgullo, or Pride Award. I can't believe how stunning the 54-year-old actress looks, with her old Hollywood hairstyle and flowing gold dress with a thigh-high slit. Monique Lhuillier is the creator of the piece, which is reminiscent of the “You should have worn a different dress” number that JLo sported in Made in Manhattan. Although the color is different – ​​beige rather than light pink – the shades are still from the same family and the gathers are undeniably similar, especially near the bust. (Image credit: Sony Pictures) The dresses also feature a similar neckline and similar fabric. The diamond necklace with which she completed her gala look was even comparable to the one worn in the film. The multi-cast updated the look with a matching cape that snapped around her neck and draped over her shoulders, wrapping around her feet. THE Marry me The star is simply living her best life in her 50s and she's not afraid to show it. A video posted in January showed a lots of JLo bikini looks which are pure fitness goals, and they were nothing compared to the gold, leather and transparent moments she managed to participate in a shooting for Elle magazine. Fashion has been a big part of Jennifer Lopez's brand for decades — remember the iconic green Versace dress she wore to the Grammys (the one her the stylist didn't want her to wear ) ? JLo may be glancing in the rearview mirror, nodding at Made in Manhattanbut she has her foot firmly on the gas pedal when it comes to setting current trends and creating new ones. Your daily mix of entertainment news Not only did she assume Barbiecore , pure and the corset dress , but she has recently experimented with live flowers. After shaking a ruffled coat made from gorgeous white roses during the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, the The 6 The artist opted for a lavender and pistachio-hued number for the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show with a full length floral cape . It's wonderful to see the new looks that Jennifer Lopez brings to the fashion conversation, but it's also kind of fun for fans to find connections in her current outfits that seem to nod to iconic looks from his movies. If you want to see JLo's latest work, check out It's me… now: a love story with a Amazon Prime subscription .

