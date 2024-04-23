Junior League Little Black Dress Initiative Launched





GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Junior League of Greenville's Little Black Dress initiative, a week-long social media campaign raising awareness about food insecurity in Pitt County, kicked off Monday. The Junior League told 9OYS that participants are asked to wear the same black dress five days in a row to spark conversation and as a way to combat food insecurity in the area. Junior League officials said one in six Pitt County residents face food insecurity. “We're really trying to draw attention to ourselves by wearing dresses and buttons because we want to start conversations with people and share about food insecurity,” said Chandler Whitley, vice president of development funds from the Junior League. Click the video below for an interview about the event with Courtney Layton The Junior League said there are several ways to show support. adding that people can participate by wearing a black dress to raise awareness, purchase a shirt to support the Little Black Dress Initiative fundraising, donate online or by mail or attend the closing party of the campaign. The closing party for the Little Black Dress Initiative is scheduled for this Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Pitt Street Brewing Company. There will be a raffle and a food truck. People can also support the initiative by purchasing a “This Shirt Feeds Our Neighbors” t-shirt from Pitt Street Brewing Company for $25. Whitley said the money raised will help the Junior League support local food efforts. “We're raising all this money, so when someone says, 'Help, we need a refrigerator,' or 'Help, we need this project,' we want to be able to step in and help during these difficult times. » said Whitley. To learn more about the Little Black Dress Initiative, click here. For those wishing to donate, click here.

