Shannen Doherty Borrowed the Dress In Which Tori Spelling Lost Her Virginity





Tori Spelling And Shannen DohertyThe recent reunion has been full of revelations. “Remember the Betsy Johnson dress you wore in our biggest casting photo?” Spelling, 50, asked Doherty, 53, on the Monday, April 22 episode of Her Podcast “Spelling mistake” in the middle of a conversation about past relationships and cheating. “It was black, floral… We shared clothes, everything.” Doherty was concerned about the question since Spelling asked it while she was talking about losing her virginity. “Are you telling me you lost your virginity in my dress?” Doherty questioned Spelling. Spelling recounted, “No, I'm going to say you wore the dress I lost my virginity in.” Doherty was confused at first. “I told you. What do you mean? No, no, no, I literally said, 'There's a bloodstain on the back.' And you were like, 'I don't care.' ” said Spelling. Doherty then remembered and clarified that Spelling was talking about a black dress with roses on it. While Doherty insisted the dress had been “cleaned”, Spelling muttered that it was a “big bloodstain” that didn't come out. “We were going somewhere and I didn't have anything to wear, so I borrowed this dress,” Doherty explained. “I loved this dress. And then I got one exactly the same but all black. The conversation returned to cheating as Spelling explained that she cheated on the guy she lost her virginity to – Ryan – with Brian Austin Green. THANKS! You have successfully registered. “I cheated on him with Brian. That's how we broke up,” Spelling said. “I fell head over heels in love with Brian [Austin] Green.” Spelling described the relationship between her and Green as a teenage infatuation. Although she teased that she still gets a giddy feeling when the two interact even today, Spelling is happy for Green and his fiancée, Sharna Burgess. During the same episode, Doherty revealed that she had her own fling with Green after he left. 90210. (Green and Spelling, who played love interests David and Donna, were on the teen soap for 10 seasons while Doherty left after season 4.) Even though Green found his match, Spelling's love life hasn't been the easiest. Us every week confirmed in March that Spelling had filed for divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage. McDermott, 57, previously announced in June 2023 that they had separated. The couple share five children: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

