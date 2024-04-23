MAISON at Yale hosts annual fashion show

Hubert Tran, collaborating photographer

For the second year in a row, students, alumni and fashion lovers filled the Tsai Center for Innovative Thinking for the annual MAISON at Yale fashion show on Saturday.

This year's show was themed Revival and was organized with the support of the Office of the Secretary and Vice President for University Life and Membership at Yale. Additional support was provided by L'Oral, who provided all the makeup used for the night. Helping facilitate the collaboration was Yale alumna Lauren Yoon, 23, who works on the L'Orals marketing team. Yale's student organization, Asian Recipes at Yale, also organized the event.

The theme is meant to allude to the various styles of designs presented on the runway (some very futuristic, others much more conventional), MAISON president Mona Chen 25 wrote to the News.

Coming from the French meaning house or house, Chen and Michelle Zheng, 25, vice president of MAISON, wanted the collective to foster an environment where everyone could feel welcomed into the fashion community.

Chen noted in an introductory speech that MAISON presented most of the pieces on student models in hopes of removing barriers to modeling and design. This year's show featured all students interested in becoming a model and did not include the typical selection process of traditional castings. Students were allowed to come up to the day of the show to fit into their pieces, in keeping with MAISON’s mission of inclusiveness.

I've wanted to get involved with MAISON since I saw his show Entropy last year, student model Kyle Shepherd, 25, told the News. I was totally impressed with the pieces the students made and all the confidence the models had.

The exhibit featured 80 works by designers from Yale, Brown University, Parsons School of Design, Rhode Island School of Design, and local New Haven designers, 77 of which were modeled by students at the university.

The intercollegiate collaboration for the show was an enjoyable experience for designer Yeji Kim 25.

Fashion is a community experience, and part of the reason I enjoy it so much is because so much culture is ingrained in it, said Kim, a former News reporter. Being able to talk, design, and work with others in fashion and design related fields was one of my favorite parts of the experience.

The student models also shared how they were able to bond through their experience at the event.

From applying each other's makeup to making final adjustments to pre-walk pep talks, the models, to many of us complete strangers before show rehearsals, have quickly bonded over our shared love of fashion and art, Shepherd told the News. I was very happy and proud of myself to be part of the show, and it is an experience I will never forget!

Many fellow Yalies also came to support their friends who were parading on the podium. Audience member Janice Hur '27 said that in addition to coming to see the pieces on display, she also came to support a few friends.

I have always had a passion for clothes and fashion, Hur said. When I saw this on Instagram, I knew I had to go. The fits, the vibrations were so rejuvenating for me. All models were beautifully styled.

Moving forward, Chen hopes to continue the tradition of inclusiveness and accessibility through MAISON and redefine the field of fashion.

She pointed out that college fashion shows are still rare.

We want to be able to build community between schools through this event, as well as be as inclusive as possible by doing everything we can to raise funds and avoid designers paying anything out of pocket, which usually happens at fashion shows, Chen said.

The Tsai Center for Innovative Thinking is located at 17 Prospect St.