LVMH houses exported more luxury products than France exported wine in 2023





France may be best known for its wine and cheese, but that could soon change. Exports of LVMH, the French luxury conglomerate, outperformed those of wine and some cheeses last year, Hypebeast reported Monday. This is what reveals a report from Astères for LVMH, published by the Financial Times. The consultancy revealed that LVMH accounted for 4% of French exports in 2023, while Camembert and wine collectively accounted for just 3.2%. “Our performance in 2023 illustrates the exceptional attractiveness of our houses and their ability to arouse desire, despite a year marked by economic and geopolitical challenges,” said Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, in a press release earlier this year. “We saw fairly strong growth in Europe, Japan and the rest of Asia last year, but a little less strong in the United States due to the economic situation, which is currently in the process of reverse.” In total, LVMH exported 23.5 billion euros (about $25 billion) worth of luxury goods last year. Asia was responsible for about 40 percent of those sales, Hypebeast noted, while the United States imported 25 percent. France accounts for less than 10 percent of LVMH's sales, according to the report. LVMH, which oversees major brands such as Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Dior and TAG Heuer, is one of the largest companies in the world. Last year, thanks in part to its exceptional performance, it became the first European company valued at $500 billion. And Arnault, sitting at the top of the LVMH pyramid, is the richest person on the planet: his current fortune stands at $218 billion, according to the firm. Bloomberg Billionaires Index. As LVMH seeks to maintain its strong position in the luxury sector, Arnault appears to be planning the future of the company, which is closely linked to that of his family. All of his children are involved in the business in one capacity or another, and four of the five now sit on the board: Just last week, Arnault named two more of his sons to the board. And although he has not been completely open about his succession plans within LVMH, Arnault ostensibly seeks to keep the company a family business. For now, at least, if its 2023 results are anything to go by, LVMH is well-positioned for success. Authors Tori Latham Tori Latham is a digital editor at Robb Report. She was previously an editor at The Atlantic and has written for publications including The Cut and The Hollywood Reporter. When not… Learn more

