Remember the Versace dress Jennifer Garner wore in 13 Going on 30″?

Editor's Note: Delving into the archives of pop culture history, Remember When? is a CNN Style series offering a nostalgic look at the celebrity outfits that defined their era.

(CNN) After being humiliated on the night of her 13th birthday party, Jenna Rink wakes up as an adult. Confused by her unfamiliar surroundings, a luxury Manhattan apartment with a strange man who calls her Sweet Bottom, she runs outside in her pink silk Carine Gilson nightgown, but not before grabbing a polka dot Nanette Lepore coat , high heels and a silver sequinned Fendi baguette (the first of many designer handbags in the film). The impromptu ensemble is meant to be a mistake, but it's coincidentally chic and perfect for the character's adult job as a fashion editor.

In the cinematic universe of 2000s romantic comedies, being a writer or editor at a women's magazine was perhaps the ultimate fantasy and a popular narrative trope. Not only does such a character have a fabulous job and, inevitably, fall in love thanks to the most unexpected encounters, but he also wears quite stylish outfits.

In 13 Going on 30, one of the most beloved examples of the genre, costume designer Susie DeSanto meticulously curated a wardrobe for Jennifer Garner, who played 30-year-old Rink, selecting designer pieces from Miu Miu, Prada, Moschino, Chloé. , Ralph Lauren, Roberto Cavalli and Versace, among others, as might be expected for an editor of Poise magazine, the film's fictional counterpart Cosmos Or Vogue. Fashion at the time was a perfect fit with what we were doing for the film, DeSanto told CNN in a phone call, noting that the colorful, feminine clothing produced by many of the fashion designers helped portray Jenna's young and optimistic point of view.

I would go to Barneys, and it would be like my 13-year-old brain was saying to me: If I had all the money in the world, what would I choose? Well, I would choose this beautiful floral bustier, and I would choose this and that, DeSanto explained. It was just a matter of putting everything together.

The piece de resistance: a Versace mini dress with rhinestone straps and a cutout empire waist, color-blocked in shades of turquoise, lime green and brown. The dress, variation of a look presented in fashion houses Spring-summer 2003 fashion show, is highlighted when Jenna charms partygoers at a Poise event into performing a synchronized dance routine to Michael Jackson's Thriller. DeSanto had a ton of different options during fittings for that scene, she recalls, but someone saw the dress in a magazine and that was it. However, it proved difficult to track down Versace who ended up sending it from Italy.

DeSanto accessorized the dress with colorful Swarovski crystal jewelry from Tarina Tarantino, including a blue butterfly necklace. (Tarantino is also experiencing something of a renaissance herself, having recently collaborated with Marc Jacobs' Heaven line on a jewelry collection.)

There couldn't have been a more perfect party outfit for Garners' character, she's a young girl seemingly transported back to the early 2000s from 1987, after all, a time when fashion was all about neon colors and short skirts. There's taste and maturity, but it's naive, it's young, colorful and fun, DeSanto said. This will be your party dress for a fun night out. Like when we wore Betsey Johnson tutus to the club, that kind of thinking.

Decades later, the dress has become a beloved artifact for nostalgic fans of romantic comedies and lovers of modern fashion. Its influence extended beyond the big screen, as 2000's fashionistas scrambled to find the perfect dress for fitted videos and Halloween parties, as well as for a birthday look for those who want to live out their own fantasy of attractive and successful thirtysomething Jenna Rink. Actress Christa B. Allen, who played the younger version of Jenna in the film, went viral on TikTok in 2020 after wearing a replica dress purchased on Etsy (she was also duped by many fast fashion retailers ) And recreated the film's preparation scene. In 2021, Ariana Grande wore the dress in an episode of The voicehaving also paid homage to the film in his 2018 film Music video for Thank U, Next.

Yet despite becoming an iconic piece, the dress was not considered the most critical look in the film. It was just the dress that was chosen, DeSanto recalled, adding that many movie producers weren't even particularly interested in the party scene. (Garner) put it on, we got her all dressed up, she went dancing and we moved on, she said. We were busy.

Over the years, DeSanto has worked with Garner on a total of eight films that the actor has credited as her. partner in discussions and is still amazed at the enduring appeal of 13 In progress 30. It's a phenomenon. Jen and I talk about it all the time and we were always stunned, she said. I can't tell you how many times I've been contacted and asked: where can I get this, or where did you get that? We never even thought about it. We were just telling the story and having fun with it.

(In Yes Day, a 2021 film that Garner and DeSanto worked on, Garner's character I wore the same pearl necklace this hangar worn as Rink in 13 Going On 30 as a sweet homage to the film.)

DeSanto also credits director Gary Winick, who died in 2011, for the film's fashion sense. Gary was this wonderful man who was very fashion conscious because he grew up in New York, DeSanto said. As a child, he went to Bergdorf with (his mother) every Saturday, so he knew the clothes. Winick was also adamant that Mark Ruffalo's character (Garner's love interest) not wear anything designer, DeSanto added, because it wouldn't make sense for his character. He would say no, you need to go to the thrift store. He had an eye.

Throughout the film, Jenna's outfits evolve from darker colors and structured elements to softer hues and feminine details. The growing confidence in one's true identity that these wardrobe choices embody is part of the film's message. As DeSanto points out, 13 Going on 30 is the story of a young woman coming into her own and how, more than anything, it's important to be yourself.

I think it resonates with young people, she said. And it always helps to tie it up in a nice fancy wrapper with a cute bow on top, which is what the costumes and set do. That's what people cling to.