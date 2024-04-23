Zendaya wore a floral tulle dress for Good Morning America





Zendaya makes fans happy with her Challengers press tour which, in typical Zendaya fashion, ended up becoming a full-fledged fashion tour. Ahead of Challengers Officially released on Friday, the actress continued her tennis-inspired looks on the red carpet with two more preppy outfits on April 23. For his appearance on Hello America, the actress wore a yellow and green floral dress from the Erdems FW24 collection, featuring hand-painted green brushstrokes. The dress has been altered to give it a retro 1950s feel, with tulle added for added volume. She kept it simple by donning a pair of crisp white stiletto Louboutin pumps. She added some sparkle with some Bulgari jewelry. Her recently dyed locks were parted to the side in old Hollywood glam waves. José Pérez/Bauer-Griffin//Getty Images This wasn't Zendaya's only look of the day. When she came out of Hello America studio, she was dressed in a brand new ensemble. She changed into a vintage neon green tennis ball-colored Mugler ensemble, consisting of a knee-length pencil skirt and a fitted, plunging blazer. (Law Roach shared that the look was coming from of Arsenic and Old Lace Vintage.) She replaced the white heels with a matching green pair. Gotham//Getty Images During his time on Hello AmericaZendaya talked a little about her role and what it meant to her for tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams to watch the film. What I knew about tennis before starting this film was really them; “That was really my only understanding of the sport, growing up and seeing its influence in my life and in the world,” she shared. I guess, like you said, I draw inspiration from that in my life. You know, everything they have accomplished and continue to do. But it was an honor to have them, not just to see the movie, which was terrifying by the way, because we were talking about it, it's hard to fake it, right? Tennis is an incredibly difficult sport, and I was so nervous for them to see it because, I mean, hello, you know what I mean? So, I'm keeping my fingers crossed that it won't be too bad for them to watch our tennis skills.

