Kentucky Derby 2024 Outfits: Last-Minute Fashion Guide

If you have plans for the 2024 Kentucky Derby, whether attending the track on race day or celebrating at a party, and you've spent the last few weeks or months procrastinating over your outfit, it Now is the time to choose your outfit.

Or if you've already picked out your outfit and are looking to add some last-minute touches, here's what we know about Derby fashion for the 150th race.

Since the first Kentucky Derby in 1875, men's and women's fashion has evolved. In the late 1800s, women typically wore corsets with a large hoop skirt, a silk dress, gloves, and a bonnet tied under the chin.

These days, Derby fans like to show off. Since the 80s and 90s, “the bigger, the better” has become the watchword. For more on the history of Derby fashion, check out the full Courier Journal story below.

Let’s dive in and discuss this year’s trends. Some areas of Churchill Downs require a dress code, so make sure you know where your seats are and dress appropriately. To find out more, click here.

Kentucky Derby 2024: women's fashion

For the 150th Kentucky Derby, you'll likely see everything from fitted suits to loose, flowing dresses. Jumpsuits and rompers aren't uncommon either, but it's worth keeping in mind the long lines at the racecourse restrooms when considering these options.

While pastels are common from year to year, there will likely be plenty of entrants in 2024 in icy, pale or floral blue. Additionally, one of the most important colors for 2024 is red. After all, it’s the Race for the Roses!

It is advisable to avoid stiletto heels and choose a wedge sandal or block heel if you need more elevated shoes.

Kentucky Derby Hats for Women

Although hats are not technically required at the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks, most event participants wear one. As part of Derby culture, a range of unique headwear from bright colors to fascinators is common.

Kentucky Derby fascinator hat

Part of British culture, fascinators, a smaller but elegant cocktail hat commonly worn for formal occasions, were extremely important in the 18th and 19th centuries. According to Vanity Fairit finally reappeared in the late 70s and is still visible today, notably at the Kentucky Derby:

Pink Kentucky Derby Hat

Dresses for the Kentucky Derby

Lightweight summer dresses and jumpsuits, sequins, ruffles and coordinated outfits for couples are all popular with people planning to attend the races in 2024.

With more than 100,000 fans passing through the gates of Churchill Downs each day of Derby weekend, you'll see just about every color under the sun. But if you really want to look your best, the trendy colors for spring 2024 are powder blue, pistachio green and all shades of pink.

Kentucky Derby 2024: men's fashion

Men tend to wear lightweight sports jackets and pants, or Bermuda shorts and a sports jacket on the field, with sunglasses. Ties range from the luxurious traditional cravat to the southern-inspired bow tie and help make an outfit stand out.

Kentucky Derby Hats for Men

For men, a lightweight straw bowler or fedora is always a popular hat choice. Adding colorful feathers or other accessories is common.

Kentucky Derby Outfits for Couples

For those hoping to pair with their partner on the track or at a Derby celebration, it's best to complement each other with a subtle combination of colors and textures. One way to do this is to use accessories, such as a pocket square or fedora feathers that blend with the colors of a dress and headpiece.

Derby Evening Wear

For any Derby festivities, especially if they're held at Churchill Downs, you may want to avoid the color green. Find out why below.

There are also plenty of local festivals to dress up for and impress. Learn more so you can plan your outfit.