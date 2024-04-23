Sheer Looks, Sheer Outfits and Bold Fashion

Coachella 2024 featured a slew of stars shaping major style trends. The music and arts festival took place from April 12 to 14 for its first weekend of performances, then from April 19 to 21 for its second weekend. Over both weekends, sheer looks were all the rage at the festival, worn by some of music's biggest stars and more.

Then check out the different ways artists and celebrity partygoers shaped the see-through trend at Coachella 2024.

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey Charles Reagan

During the first weekend of Coachella, Lana Del Rey styled two looks courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana. The second of her two ensembles was a custom blue dress fully embroidered with chains of Swarovski crystals. The dress also featured sheer detailing throughout the skirt.

Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Revolve)

Charli D'Amelio set the trend when she stopped by the 2024 Revolve Festival at the Revolve Hotel on April 13. She wore this completely see-through look with a pair of black combat boots. The sheer dress was also decorated with small black butterflies.

Victoria Monet

Victoria Monet

At the Heineken House at Coachella on April 19, Victoria Monét showed off a daring look. The structured dress featured a draped skirt and sheer top with silver detailing along the torso. Monét completed the look with a pair of white cowgirl boots, ideal for California festival weather with a nod to the rise and impact of Beyoncé's “Cowboy Carter” and main era cowgirls.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani's April 13 performance at Coachella featured this custom Ashton Michael look. The plaid ensemble featured sheer elements along Stefani's legs and torso.

Bibi

Bibi Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Korean singer and rapper Bibi also embraced this trend with this look during her performance on April 14. The singer styled a white skirt and bra top with a sheer polka dot fabric overlay and ornate white details.

Coachella is a destination for new trends. Among the most searched fashion trends for the festival, according to Google, were overalls, Coach handbags and Western-inspired boots.

Click below to learn more about Coachella 2024 style statements.