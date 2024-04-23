Fashion
Catherine Zeta-Jones' twins in their iconic '90s dress to celebrate their birthday
Catherine Zeta-Jones' youngest child, Carys Douglas, just celebrated her 21st birthday in an iconic outfit.
Douglas celebrated his milestone birthday on Saturday April 20 and recently went to Instagram to share some highlights of her special day. The most perfect 21st I could ask for! she captioned her carousel of photos.
Along with images of her birthday dinner and wish blowing out candles, she also featured an image of herself sitting in the grass with a friend as well as a bouquet of flowers.
Although many commenters left Douglas with additional birthday wishes, others pointed out that the dress she wore was the exact same one her mother previously wore.
The dress was a pale pink dress that Zeta-Jones had worn to the 1999 MTV Movie Awards. It featured a lace design on the top of the dress and down the sides with some flowers.
Are you wearing your mother's dress? » questioned a commenter, noticing the resemblance.
Your mother is dressing up, it's adorable Carys, you're so pretty! another comment read.
Wearing your mom's iconic dress, a third commenter wrote. While another person added: OMG CZJ DRESS APPEARANCE.
Her mother even commented on the post, telling her daughter: You deserve it, darling.
For her own birthday tribute to her daughter, the actress shared various black and white photos of the two of them together from when Carys was younger. Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @carys.douglas, her caption began.
You are the joy of my life. 21 years of watching you grow into the most incredible woman you are today is a gift from God that I never take for granted and cherish every day of my life. Thanks for being you. I love you with all my heart, concluded the caption, signing it with the name Mom.
In addition to Carys, Zeta-Jones also has a 23-year-old son named Dylan Michael Douglas with her husband, actor Michael Douglas.
THE Fatal attraction The star is also father to Cameron Douglas, 45, with his former wife, Diandra Luker. Recently, he opened up in an interview withThe telegraph, published on April 20, in which he explained that he didn't feel like the best father to Cameron because he put his career before his family, unlike now.
Cameron suffered a lot during this time, he told the outlet. I was just overwhelmed and overloaded with my work. And family really came third after work, our country and then family, unlike when Catherine and I got together.
And you've already done enough work that you're looking more to take advantage of the opportunity and the kids, he added.
Although he was an older parent by the time he took in Dylan and Carys, he and Zeta-Jones are about to become empty nesters as Dylan graduated from Brown University in 2022 and he only one year left in Carys at the university before he also graduates.
It was a great time for me, but I was very lucky,” Michael said. The telegraph. Catherine and I are together, it will be 25 years this year. So it's been a good journey and I've been very lucky, happy with the choices I've made and now I'm really stepping back and smelling the roses a little more, traveling more.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/catherine-zeta-jones-daughter-dress-birthday-b2533419.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Catherine Zeta-Jones' twins in their iconic '90s dress to celebrate their birthday
- Biden's new rule would cover 4 million more workers for overtime
- Google aims to respond faster to address system challenges
- A-Fib Symptoms and Treatment: What Young Adults Should Know
- A 6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
- Note from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's infiltrators: complaint under investigation, Election Commission sources say
- The tortuous journey of the British government's plan for Rwanda | Rwanda
- Ukraine holds its breath as the United States prepares to approve $60 billion in military aid
- American-Irish company Brick Lane Entertainment unveils three feature films (exclusive) | News
- Georgia Football named as team to watch for transfer RB Peny Boone
- Holographic displays offer a glimpse of an immersive future – Princeton Engineering
- What! Did Ranbir Kapoor predict Imran Khan's sudden exit from Bollywood?