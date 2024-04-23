Catherine Zeta-Jones' twins in their iconic '90s dress to celebrate their birthday

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more. Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more.

Catherine Zeta-Jones' youngest child, Carys Douglas, just celebrated her 21st birthday in an iconic outfit.

Douglas celebrated his milestone birthday on Saturday April 20 and recently went to Instagram to share some highlights of her special day. The most perfect 21st I could ask for! she captioned her carousel of photos.

Along with images of her birthday dinner and wish blowing out candles, she also featured an image of herself sitting in the grass with a friend as well as a bouquet of flowers.

Although many commenters left Douglas with additional birthday wishes, others pointed out that the dress she wore was the exact same one her mother previously wore.

The dress was a pale pink dress that Zeta-Jones had worn to the 1999 MTV Movie Awards. It featured a lace design on the top of the dress and down the sides with some flowers.

Are you wearing your mother's dress? » questioned a commenter, noticing the resemblance.

Your mother is dressing up, it's adorable Carys, you're so pretty! another comment read.

Wearing your mom's iconic dress, a third commenter wrote. While another person added: OMG CZJ DRESS APPEARANCE.

Her mother even commented on the post, telling her daughter: You deserve it, darling.

For her own birthday tribute to her daughter, the actress shared various black and white photos of the two of them together from when Carys was younger. Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @carys.douglas, her caption began.

You are the joy of my life. 21 years of watching you grow into the most incredible woman you are today is a gift from God that I never take for granted and cherish every day of my life. Thanks for being you. I love you with all my heart, concluded the caption, signing it with the name Mom.

In addition to Carys, Zeta-Jones also has a 23-year-old son named Dylan Michael Douglas with her husband, actor Michael Douglas.

THE Fatal attraction The star is also father to Cameron Douglas, 45, with his former wife, Diandra Luker. Recently, he opened up in an interview withThe telegraph, published on April 20, in which he explained that he didn't feel like the best father to Cameron because he put his career before his family, unlike now.

Cameron suffered a lot during this time, he told the outlet. I was just overwhelmed and overloaded with my work. And family really came third after work, our country and then family, unlike when Catherine and I got together.

And you've already done enough work that you're looking more to take advantage of the opportunity and the kids, he added.

Although he was an older parent by the time he took in Dylan and Carys, he and Zeta-Jones are about to become empty nesters as Dylan graduated from Brown University in 2022 and he only one year left in Carys at the university before he also graduates.

It was a great time for me, but I was very lucky,” Michael said. The telegraph. Catherine and I are together, it will be 25 years this year. So it's been a good journey and I've been very lucky, happy with the choices I've made and now I'm really stepping back and smelling the roses a little more, traveling more.