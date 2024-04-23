Fashion
Fashion designer Nancy Gonzalez sentenced to prison for smuggling python and crocodile leather
Top line
A handbag designer who enjoyed a roster of celebrity clients including Britney Spears and Victoria Beckham in the early 2000s has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to smuggling crocodile leather and captive-bred pythons in the USA. Associated Press reported Monday.
Highlights
Nancy Gonzalez, whose fashion brand is famous for its brightly colored crocodile handbags, pleaded guilty in Miami federal court last year on two counts of smuggling and one count of conspiracy (none of his clients have been accused of wrongdoing).
Prosecutors accused the designer of transporting and couriering handbags from Colombia to the United States without first obtaining import permits necessary for the trade in endangered and threatened wildlife .
The types of skins Gonzalez has been accused of smuggling, python and a breed of crocodile called caiman, are protected under the rules of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, which Gonzalez does not was not followed when importing the leather according to the Department of Justice.
Prosecutors believed Gonzalez smuggled goods using dozens of couriers before she was arrested in Colombia and extradited to the United States, the AP reported (her handbags had an average retail value over $2,000 eachaccording to the DOJ).
Gonzalez has already served 14 months in a Colombian prison for the crime, which will add to his U.S. prison sentence, his lawyer, Sam Rabin, told Forbes.
Rabin added that Gonzalez's crime “did not merit criminal proceedings” and “put a successful woman and her business out of business.”
Crucial quote
It's all motivated by money, says Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Watts-Fitzgerald would have said. If you want to deter such conduct, you want it to be the cocaine kingpin, not the person on the ground.
Large number
1%. Rabin said Everyday women's clothing last year, less than 1 percent of Gonzalez's handbags were imported without documentation.
Key context
Gonzalez, born in Colombia, got her start first collection of just eight pieces at Bergdorf Goodman in 1998. Buyers from some of the most exclusive department stores in the country written in a memo in court that Gonzalez was a “small but powerful woman” who was “capable of creating the first-ever luxury, high-end fashion company in a third world country. Gonzalez made her name with crocodile designs in hot pink, neon green and brilliant blue and later expanded to other materials like lizards and linen, its chief executive said Paper city. In the early 2000s, its bags were worn by starlets like Britney Spears, Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria, Vanessa Hudgens and Hayden Panettiere. They were also featured on screen in the films Sex and the City and The Devil Wears Prada. Department stores like Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Harrods have sold Gonzalez's pieces. Gonzalez bags were initially sold for thousands of dollars and at outlets like Designs recorded and the Real Real used items listed between $250 and $1,100.
