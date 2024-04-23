The iconic Versace dress from '13 Going On 30' is missing





There are a few fashion moments in pop culture history that are now etched in our minds for all-time moments that are, in a word, iconic. Princess Diana's black revenge dress. Marilyn Monroe's windbreaker dress The seven-year itch. Audrey Hepburn's tight black number from Breakfast at Tiffany's. Sarah Jessica Parker Sex and the city-inspired nude dress. And of course, Jennifer Garner's flirty and fun Versace mini dress from 13 In progress 30. We can all instantly imagine the dress in question. It's a fun, youthful number, covered in garish colors with a cute little cutout under the breasts. It pairs well with butterfly jewelry and flips perfectly when dancing to Michael Jackson's “Thriller.” And that obviously requires “an incredible pair of tits to fill it.” Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Needless to say, since the film's release 20 years ago today, this dress has become a crucial part of our shared pop culture lexicon. Ariana Grande same wore an imitation of the dress during an appearance on The voice in 2021. However, we regret to inform you that a little drama has apparently taken place, this legendary dress has disappeared, perhaps forever. Talk to PEOPLE In honor of the film's anniversary, costume Susie DeSanto revealed that the original dress was missing. She said the dress likely ended up in a costume warehouse before heading to a landfill. Some fans believe it was recycled and used as an extra in Sex and the citybut DeSanto isn't so sure. “I have a theory about it,” she said. “We were based in Los Angeles. At first, there weren't many of these Versace dresses. It was a very limited run, so I think someone found this dress at a consignment store in New York. [forSex and the City]. I don't think this is Jen's dress. Her dress went to storage, and I unfortunately think it's in a landfill somewhere. Who knows where it is? » In another interview for the film's 20th anniversary, DeSanto explained that they had no idea the dress would be such a hit. “I don't think you can predict or say, 'We're creating this big cultural moment,' which is the dress,” she told Cosmopolitan. “I think it happens on its own. People discover it, and it has nothing to do with the Hollywood machine. It forms on TikTok. All of a sudden, someone on social media picks it up. It’s all about youth culture and what’s going on.” Garner added: “The dress returned to the warehouse and appeared on a background drive inSex and the cityat one point. And then it just disappeared. Nobody knows where it is. Someone has this dress. » Apparently, she do I think it was exactly the same dress. Whether the dress is in a landfill, in HBO's closets, or hidden in the back room of a New York vintage store, we may never know the truth and honestly, it's totally tragic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.instyle.com/versace-dress-13-going-on-30-jennifer-garner-8637658 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

