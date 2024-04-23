Fashion
our honest review of the new sneakers
Just in time for Earth Day, Allbirds has released its latest sustainable sneaker: an update of the iconic Tree Runner sneaker called the tree runner go.
While Allbirds began by highlighting sustainability in the footwear industry by making sneakers with merino wool sourced from founder Tim Brown's native New Zealand, the brand has also returned to its classic Wool runner silhouette to create the Tree Runner. The major difference? Instead of using merino wool for the upper material, the Tree Runner is made with a blend of TENCEL Lyocell sourced from trees, while the midsoles come from sugarcane PVA.
Enter the tree runner go a redesigned version of the much-loved Tree Runner that now features a ribbed insole to hide foam creases, an improved toe shape and new finishes like puffy eyelets and an embroidered Allbirds label on the tongue.
Here at Post Wanted, we put the Allbirds Tree Runner Go sneakers to the test. What did we think? Keep reading to find out.
Before we get into my full review of the new Allbirds Tree Runner Gohere are the criteria I used to test them:
- How they behaved on walks: Allbirds notes that these sneakers are ideal for “warm weather, everyday, classic style,” so I made it my mission to wear them as much as possible.
- How they felt: Are they comfortable? Can they withstand extended wear? Do I to want continue to wear them?
- How they adapt: The original Allbirds Tree Runners do not come in half sizes, unlike the new Tree Runner Go. I took into account how the sneakers fit, depending on how they are worn And based on the size chart provided by the brand.
As I noted above, I wanted to wear these sneakers as much as possible to get a good break-in and feel for them and was pleased to find that no real break-in was necessary. These were perfectly comfortable from the minute I laced them up, and the fit was excellent. I estimated based on the Allbirds size chart, comparing the measurements to other shoe brands' size charts where I know my size, so it was a relief to put them on and know that I had chosen the right size.
Allbirds notes that the shoes are great for walking and everyday use, so I focused my testing on that rather than running or exercising. For a week I wore my All the birds all the time: walking around my suburban neighborhood, commuting, running errands, and walking around New York.
And I won't keep you waiting any longer: the new and improved Tree Runner Go sneakers look great and are great comfortable. In fact, this pair has quickly become my new go-to.
It can't be overstated how much I love the tree runner goeven after only a week.
My personal style fits perfectly between athleisure and casual dresses, so the sleek look of the white pair works with virtually every outfit I wear, from leggings and a t-shirt to casual workouts. shopping or a pretty summer dress at the office. Not only will the Tree Runner Go sneakers complement any outfit, they'll provide all-day comfort thanks to a few key features that the Allbirds team has improved on in this update of the classic Tree Runners.
One feature in particular that I find comfortable is the extra-cushioned heel. This, combined with merino wool insoles and a thicker midsole, gives the sneakers a comfortable, fitted cut. And despite this, the upper material of the shoe, in TENCEL Lyocell (tree fibers), is ultra-breathable and absolutely perfect when temperatures start to rise.
Sure, leather sneakers look great, but as the days get warmer, I'd much rather wear something light and airy.
Benefits:
- Comfortable, cushioned midsole
- Sustainably made
- Machine washable
- Enough support to wear all day
The inconvenients:
- Not waterproof, maybe not the best shoe for rainy days
- White SweetFoam midsole can get dirty quickly
If it wasn't already obvious, I'm a huge fan of these sneakers and can't wait to wear them all spring and summer. As someone who visits theme parks often, the biggest compliment I can give a pair of sneakers is that I would wear them on a long day of 10,000+ steps. That being said, the tree runner go will definitely have a place in my luggage the next time I fly to Disney World.
You can now get a pair of Tree Runner Go sneakers in men's and women's sizes. There are five color variations available: White/White Sole, Mid Gray/White Sole (pictured above), Black/White Sole, Dark Navy/White Sole, and Stony Beige/Cream Rugged Sole.
