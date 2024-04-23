Laura Bailey talks about fashion designers





Presented on April 25, 2024 by Theorists' very popular Style Theory channel, the event features … [+] spring/summer 2024 ready-to-wear fashion collections from some of the world's best-known digital designers. Style theory When people think of critical role and fashion, this is often accompanied by discussion of passionate fans sharing their amazing cosplays of Dungeons & Dragons characters from the show. Merchandise is an important economic driver for any media outlet and this show is no different. Walk into a friendly local game store or the halls of a gaming convention and you'll find plenty of shirts, dice bags, and other items bearing the Matt Mercers Dungeon Master logo or famous slogan. How do you want this? The official items come from one of the actors in the series. In addition to her camera work, Laura Bailey has been in charge of critical role merchandise from the beginning. It all started with a single T-shirt that they thought would never sell. Within minutes, Bailey said, they were exhausted on the stream. It was instantaneous, which was incredible. We realized we might be able to create more T-shirts! At the time, everyone was involved in different aspects of the growing show. The artists knew they had to divide the work for the show to grow. Travis Willingham was named CEO and Bailey was put in charge of creating merchandise. He grew and grew and grew, Bailey said. It's probably a good thing we only made about 100 t-shirts at the time because we were shipping them. We hand addressed each envelope and mailed them from our dining room. All the actors were sitting and scribbling on the envelopes! We've gone from that to six, seven warehouses around the world that now ship our goods. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Bailey's next step as a clothing designer will be on April 25, 2024. She will participate in the first Fashion designers event on the Style Theory Youtube Channel. The stream will be hosted by MatPat and Amy Roberts with special live commentary from Rosanna Pansino. YoutubeCritical role, ZHC and game theory?! Oh my! #Shorts #DesignersInFashion They approached us and we jumped at the opportunity, Bailey said. It was such a unique experience. We've never done anything like this before and we've really never had the opportunity to present our clothing in a way like this, where everything was seen cohesively. So yeah, we're just really excited. Fashion designersFeatured creators have a combined reach of over 155 million subscribers, including Graphic Designer Critical Role ZHC, POPFLEX And Blogilates founder Cassey Ho, adventure enthusiast Yes Theory, and more. Bailey will be there with a collection of merchandise, including a new first-run piece. Some of the people who will be walking are models we are working with that day, Bailey said. So the majority of people who walk in our sight are people who are Critical role. Employees wear this every day and it's going to be so fun to see them walk the runway. The pre-show begins at 2:30 p.m. PST / 5:30 p.m. EST on April 25, 2024. The Main Event begins at 3:00 p.m. PST / 6:00 p.m. EST on April 25, 2024. Guests and commentators will also interact. with fans in live chat.

