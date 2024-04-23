Presentation: Bites, Camera, Fashion

Let me introduce myself. My name is Davey McNelly. I like movies. No blockbusters, no movies posted on billboards, based on a science fiction book series, or your YouTube ads. And certainly not movies with superheroes.

I like art films, foreign films, subtitles, slow films that address the nature of human existence. My favorite living writer is Anthony Lane, the New Yorker film critic. In short, I'm a snob.

And I like food. Popcorn makes me cough, which is related to my disability; I use a wheelchair and it also affects my lungs. So why not kill two birds with one stone? Naturally, I take entire dinners to the movies and eat them in the dark while watching movies. Then I judge myself in the mirror on the way home as to how many new stains I've created, regardless of my fashion choice for that evening.

Bites, camera, fashion. Does this make sense now?

So here I am: Davey. We've established that I'm disabled, like the movies, and that I'm making poor choices trying to make my life easier. Delighted to meet you. I really hope you are better off than me and making better life choices. And yes, this column was also inspired by Queen Tracey Maine.

Unfortunately, it also draws on ableism.

I review the Athens International Film and Video Festival and what I saw, as well as the ableism of Athena Cinemas. The AIFVF celebrates its 51st edition from April 8 to 14. I attended three different screenings.

(Right to left) Davey McNelly with short film maker Oona Taper and traveling artist and clown Javi Devia.

I have been to the AIFVF several times over the years. It's a great place to see creative, imaginative and fun things. I want to be challenged by what art can be, to be integrated into other people's minds and to make people feel something, dammit.

Some notable films that I enjoyed were:

The Night Visitors, a documentary by Michael Gitlin, which was a non-linear film about the process by which caterpillars become moths, moths (which light up a white sheet at night and then see which moths arrive, like moths tired visitors), and invasive species of moths. We have so many invasive species of various insects due to human hubris, in this case the gypsy moth, which was introduced to the United States by Frenchman Léopold Trouvelot. He was trying to cross a silkworm with the butterfly to obtain a butterfly that was hardy in the New England winter. He failed miserably and eventually returned home to France. The gypsy moth has stuck around, spreading steadily since the late 1800s and soon coming to a forest near you.

To eat during this movie, I brought a spicy tuna burrito from Fusion Noodle. It had a nice mix of spice and sweetness, and I didn't spill anything on my blue sweater that my ex-wife's father bought me 15 years ago. My partner Laura was impressed. I highly recommend eating burritos during movies to reduce the chance of spills.

Another favorite was a short film by Josh Vieth called In and around Athens, showing panoramic photos of some of your favorite Athens spots such as The Ridges and Court Street. Next, various people living in Athens talk about things they like and what they don't like. They complain about the lack of dining options, seeing the same people all the time, and the Athens bubble. Others praise beauty and people. Meanwhile, the camera starts rolling, faster and faster. A hum begins to drown out the voices. The spectators closed their eyes and covered their ears, while I laughed out loud. What a great metaphor for the same cyclical thoughts I hear every year from friends who can't decide what they want. I asked my friend Lauren for a cough drop to calm me down, and it did.

Light Needs, a documentary by Jesse McLean, is a film I will think about for a long time. They were houseplants, which probably induces stress in you just thinking about them. Have you watered your plants? Do they have enough light? Have you noticed them recently? You are responsible for keeping another living being alive.

Honestly, a lot of parts of the movie were too esoteric, hipster and twee. A barefoot young man stepping over plants and sitting over and over in a chair didn't work, as well as a couple arguing about what to do with a dying houseplant.

But my favorite was from a librarian who had worked in the same library in New York for decades. Some plants he had taken care of for over 20 years. As the panoramic shots became tighter and tighter, as the librarian continued to talk about his schedule, and as the plants grew larger and more crowded, I thought more and more about the abundance of life and how precious she is, it doesn't matter. how and where he lived. In nature, or in the same room. We all need care. And this man cares about his plants.

Which brings me to my next point: ableism. One version of ableism is that things are not accessible. If you've ever been disabled, you know this one, especially if you've tried to get around downtown Athens. Nothing is ADA compliant. Sidewalks are potholed, crosswalks have missing bricks and are not repaired, and sidewalks often have lips so high that they are unusable.

The Athena has an accessible push-button door and an elevator. But it doesn't have ADA accessible seating. In fact, last year during the 50th AIFVF, while attending Saturday morning short films with my children (an annual tradition), the theater manager initially refused us to sit in the only area where there could be accessible places. seated in what should be the accessible area and refused to move, despite there being enough free seats.

I emailed after, and she apologized, but said they only had open seating, which is a clear violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. I responded via email offering this information, as part of my work with the Athens City Commission on Disabilities, and I also emailed the university's new ADA coordinator. And I heard crickets. I shouldn't have been surprised when I returned to the Athena Cinema for the festival and found no changes, but I was. I want to believe that people and institutions can change, like a caterpillar a moth, but I am disappointed when I close my eyes for too long.



