Shop the Jessica Simpson Summer Maxi Dress for $36 at Walmart: Styles, Photos

Jessica Simpson has launched a new summer collection at Walmart and it's full of warm weather clothes that exude Cali-boho style at affordable prices. What caught our eye was a bestselling maxi dress that costs just $36 and will help you embrace the western outfit trend without breaking the bank.

The dress became an instant hit, earning the “best seller” label on Walmart with over 100 shoppers currently having it in their carts. Boasting a floral pattern, you can choose between two shades: blue or pink, and make it your summer statement piece by pairing it with everything from neutral cowboy hats to gold butterfly earrings from the collection from the “With You” singer.

Jessica Simpson – Open Back Long Cami Dress The floral dress comes in a maxi length, meaning you can pair the look with platform heels for added height or sneakers for a casual day out. On warmer days, the open back design and 100% viscose material will provide a lightweight feel for added comfort. Additionally, the dress comes with two built-in pockets to put your phone and lip gloss.

Plus, at $36, you can pick up both shades for under $100 while still being versatile enough to wear on picnics at the park or on a date night.

For the Billboard Famous on the Hot 100, these summer styles were an opportunity to give women access to on-trend pieces that will be in your constant outfit rotation.

“I am very excited to partner with Walmart to bring our collection to a whole new group of vibrant and beautiful customers,” Simpson said in a press release. “Walmart is an incredible one-stop shop and allows us to further expand our mission to help every woman feel better and more confident in on-trend fashion and accessories, while remaining classic and affordable.”

