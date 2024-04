Martin Parr releases his first fashion photography book

Fashion Faux Parr is the latest publication from renowned British photographer Martin Parr and the first book to take a comprehensive look at his fashion photography. Published by Phaidon, it looks back on his many shoots for acclaimed clothing brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga and Stüssy, as well as iconic fashion magazines like Vogue and Elle. As Scottish fashion designer Patrick Grant points out in the book's introductory essay, “Martin Parr is not known as a fashion photographer,” and yet, as the photographs in this book attest, he certainly an eye for such images. They reveal how he effortlessly shifts from his everyday documentary approach to fashion editorial, while retaining his signature style. Top: Katz's Delicatessen, New York, USA, 2018, commissioned by Vogue USA; Above: New York, USA, 2019, commissioned by Vogue USA. All images: © Martin Parr / Magnum Photos With irony, but never judgment, Parr's own brand of photography most often focuses on subjects such as class, wealth and national culture. He is known for his flash-lit portraits of British beachgoers, his vibrant still lifes of food and drink, and his humorous interpretation of the mundane and everyday. In his fashion photographs, this observational and ironic approach remains evident, blurring the boundaries between genres. Images featured in the book show international models playing bingo and arcade games, fashion influencers taking silly, self-aware selfies, and catwalk queens fueling their cars in gas stations. Dakar, Senegal, 2001, commissioned by Rebel As a result, the glitz and glamor of the industry is beautifully offset by distinctly ordinary moments, demonstrating that, contrary to popular opinion, fashion can be fun. Visionary designs from world-renowned fashion houses are brought down to earth in a positive sense, providing them with a space to engage with the real and the everyday. Speaking about her experience working with Parr, shoe designer Tabitha Simmons recalls: “Martin’s ability to find beauty and intrigue in the most unlikely of places was eye-opening…. Through his photographs, he challenges our preconceptions of what is beautiful and reminds us to find joy and fascination in the seemingly trivial. Versailles, France, 2023, commissioned by Jacquemus This notion is evident throughout much of Fashion Faux Parr, with Parr focusing his lens on diamond-studded stuffed toys, watches hidden among greasy crockery, and designer shoes clearly visible against the weathered bark of tree trunks. trees. His attention to detail, witty sense of humor and keen eye for shape and color shine through in all of his work, and these qualities remain constant – whether he's photographing a bustling British seaside town or a new collection of clothes from a great designer. Fashion Week, Paris, France, 2018, commissioned by Gucci Fashion Faux Parr is published by Phaidon; phaidon.com

