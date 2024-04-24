Fashion
Photo of Stormy Daniels in mushroom dress is edited
The claim: Photo shows Stormy Daniels went to Trump's secret trial in a mushroom-print dress
A Facebook post from April 22 (direct link, archive link) shows a photo of adult film star Stormy Daniels walking outside while wearing a blue dress decorated with images of mushrooms.
Stormy Daniels chose to wear this dress today in court. I can't imagine why, reads the text included in the post, referencing how Daniels described former President Donald Trump's genitals.
The post was shared more than 300 times per day.
Fact Check Summary: Debunking misinformation about Stormy Daniels amid Trump's secret trial
Our rating: Modified
The mushrooms have been added digitally to the image. Daniels did not wear a mushroom-print dress, nor did she make an appearance at Trump's secret trial on April 23.
The post references Daniels' previous description
In 2018, Daniels published a memoir titled Full disclosure in which she described her alleged affair with Trump years before he became president. Daniels received $130,000 in hush money from Trump's team before his 2016 election bid to keep quiet about the alleged sexual affair.
Trump is now on trial for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal this payment before the election. He previously said the affair never happened.
Fact Check: Trump falsely presents Stormy Daniels letter as news in Truth Social post
But Daniels did not show up to the trial wearing a dress adorned with mushrooms. Daniels, who is on the prosecutor's list of key witnesses, had not yet appeared in court as of April 23.
The photo is an edited version of a scene from April 17, 2018 also captured by a Reuters photographer Daniels arriving on the set of ABC's The View, where she spoke about alleged affair with TrumpDaniels' attire and handbag as well as the man behind her match between the two images, although the backgrounds are slightly different.
The mushroom dress also shows obvious signs of digital alterations, such as mushrooms not folding like the fabric underneath does.
USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
