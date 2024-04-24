Revisiting the '13 Going on 30' Costumes 20 Years Later (Exclusive)

Pass the razzles, 13 In progress 30 I just turned 20!

It seems like every year the coming-of-age movie finds a new audience that loves it a little more than the last.

In fact, the movie starring Jennifer Garner is more popular than ever, and the striped Versace mini dress she wears as Jenna Rink in the “Thriller” dance scene remains one of the go-to Halloween costumes the most recreated and one of the most sought-after looks in cinematic history.

Now like 13 In progress 30 celebrates its 20th anniversary on April 23, The film's costume designer, Susie DeSanto, told PEOPLE that not only did she not expect this dress to become so iconic, but the beloved piece is also seemingly gone forever.

Yes, the real Versace dress is lost.

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo in 13, on to 30.

Tracy Bennett/Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/Shutterstock



“The dress really wasn't premeditated,” she told PEOPLE of choosing the dress for the scene. In fact, she says she and her team were in a bit of a rush to choose the look for this scene, so they chose Versace's. It's Jenna's first big party as a 30-year-old magazine editor after leaving her life of 13, and DeSanto needed something fun enough for a teenager but rich enough for a paycheck of adult.

“The culture took the dress and ran with it,” she says of the Versace dress's growing popularity over the past 20 years. “The reason I think people are falling in love with it is because of Jen. I think anyone else in that role would have just been a cute movie, but I think at this point -there, she was exactly the right person with the right energy and skills to tap into her youth.

Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer in 13 and Going On 30.

Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/Shutterstock



Neither DeSanto nor Garner kept the dress after the film, and the costume designer isn't sure why. She tells PEOPLE that costume pieces are often stored in warehouses where they are reused. However, this dress apparently disappeared somewhere along the way.

Garner has explained several times in recent years that she wishes she had kept the dress, even noting that after seeing “her” dress on a background actor in Sex and the city that she was even more disappointed not to have stuck with it once filming was over.

DeSanto isn't convinced it was their dress, however.

“I have a theory about it,” she tells PEOPLE. “We were based in Los Angeles. At first, there weren't many of these Versace dresses. It was a very limited run, so I think someone found this dress at a consignment store in New York. [for Sex and the City]. I don't think this is Jen's dress. Her dress went to storage, and I unfortunately think it's in a landfill somewhere. Who knows where it is? »

She says she figures if the dress was still there somewhere, it would have been found by now because collectors probably would have found it. Unfortunately, no one seems to know where he is. Even Versace didn't get the dress. The fashion house, however, recreated the iconic piece for Ariana Grande, who wore it in an episode of The voice in 2021.

Garner even reached out to Grande to tell her how “beautiful” she looked as a modern-day Jenna Rink. “There’s no telling you how warm and fuzzy it makes me to see that Jenna Rink still has a life,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

“[The dress] I don't even know how popular it became,” DeSanto jokes about the life the dress has taken on over the years. “It's just gone.”

Twenty years later, DeSanto still enjoys revisiting all of his costumes. 13 In progress 30 not just the Versace dress. She says she worked with a decorator on Jenna, 30,'s wardrobe and decorated it with loaner Fendi bags, including “all the latest Baguette bags,” which she particularly loved.

Jennifer Garner in 13 and 30.

Columbia/Everett



The film, released in 2004, also had prime time for Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nanette Lepore and other designers who would have been perfect for a magazine editor like Jenna. DeSanto says it was the perfect marriage for his team to partner with these fashion industry powerhouses to complement Jenna's wardrobe and balance it with expensive pieces that would evolve with her as she settled back into the Jenna of his younger years.

Judy Greer in 13 and 30.

Columbia/Everett



But it's not just Garner in the film. DeSanto also highlights her collaboration with Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer, both of whom were great palettes to dress, she says.

“[Greer is] such a great comedic actor, but she would also be like, “Oh, can I wear my slutty dress today?” And she named all her clothes, it was really cute,” DeSanto said of Greer's character, which was the polar opposite of Garner's.

Ruffalo's Matty, who grows up with Jenna and then moves away from Jenna and back to Jenna, also goes through a transition period with his costumes, but it's his wedding outfit that has the best story, DeSanto shares.

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner in 13, on to 30.

Colombia



Spoiler alert: In the end, Jenna and Matty find their happy ending and get married. The wedding sequence was filmed but ended up being reshot for a scene change, and DeSanto says Garner wasn't completely in love with the wedding dress.

“The original dress was chosen for a reason, because in that scene they were bouncing on trampolines,” she says. “They wanted a lot of tulle, so the tulle was flying in the air. But then they changed that when we did the new photoshoot. I asked Jen if she was cool wearing that dress, and she said: 'I've never been a big fan of this dress.'”

She had very little time to find a new wedding dress for Garner for the new shoot, but she tapped into her connections and was able to get her the Angel Sanchez dress before it was too late.

But then Ruffalo felt left out.

“Mark said to me, 'Wait a minute. She has a new dress. Do I have a new tuxedo?’ So I went to Dolce & Gabbana and bought him a new tuxedo,” she adds.

DeSanto still can't believe the film has held up so strong for 20 years, but she attributes its longevity to the magic of the casting and the story.

“I think the message of the film is a very strong and clear message to people: be yourself, believe in yourself, do things that you feel comfortable in, be who you are and all that kind of stuff.” , she says.

It also has lots of really fun clothing items that have clearly stood the test of time and will continue to be recreated for another 20 years (or more)!