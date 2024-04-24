Public Rec Clothing Review: What We Think of This Men's Workwear Brand

I'm always looking for clothes that allow me to be a chameleon. You know, clothes that won't expose me as a disheveled mess while still allowing me to comfortably move a ton of boxes. Previously, I tested Ministry of Supply, a sustainability-focused fashion brand that aims to mix workwear and casual wear. Ten years ago, people had a clearer distinction between what they wore to the office and what they wore at home. With more people working from home and most meetings virtual, this line is now blurred.

Public Rec's workwear straddles this line and I wanted to try it for myself. To get a feel for what this brand has to offer, I ordered a few pieces from their current range. After spending a month wearing various combinations of Public Rec clothing, I concluded that what I received is high quality and prioritizes function over form. It's not as stylish as I would have liked, but if you're the type of person who is most confident while still being comfortable, Public Rec is for you.

What is public registration?

Public Rec is a clothing company started by former investment banker Zach Goldstein. The first product was the All Day Every Day Pants (now called Gamechanger Pants), which first launched on Kickstarter.

What I tested from Public Rec

Game changer pants The pants that started it all, the Gamechanger is available in 10 colors in sizes from waist 28 to 44 and inseam lengths 28 to 36.

Essential crew This thick T-shirt is available in 14 colors and in men's sizes S to XXXL.

Elevate the polo This could be the polo shirt that replaces all my other shirts. Shop the style in two colors in men's sizes S to XXL.

Essential hoodie A lightweight hoodie is a great extra layer for days when temperatures drop. The Go-To Hoodie is available in six colors in men's sizes S to XXL.

What I like about Public Rec

Credit: Revised / Jonathan Chan The Go-To Crew has a quality feel to it.

Everything was well done

One thing that always keeps me in mind when testing clothing brands is quality. Everything I received cost over $50, so it's not what I would call affordable. It's not high fashion, which means the value has to come from the quality of the clothes.

I can say with certainty that what Public Rec is doing is up to par. The Game Changer pants have retained their elasticity despite multiple washes, which is nice. The Go-To T-shirt especially has a luxurious, chunky feel. In addition, the buttons of the polo shirt are perfectly sewn.

Overall, I feel like Public Rec makes sustainable clothing.

Everything was breathing well

Public Rec presents itself as a supplier of clothing for entrepreneurs on the go. Sometimes when you're on the go, you need to hustle, and that means sweating.

Everything I wore felt light on my body. Even the hoodie with the hood up was snug without being stuffy. If you're a man who has two dogs in him and both are panting from the hot weather, Public Rec understands your struggle.

The Gamechanger pants also breathe well. I was able to sit and work for long periods of time without that heat buildup that I get with jeans or dress pants.

What I don't like about Public Rec

Credit: Revised / Jonathan Chan The Gamechanger pants are closer to sweatshirts than pants.

Not as dressed as I would have liked

This is primarily for Gamechanger pants. It's very clear from the stitching, material, and belt loops that these are meant to be a cross between sweatpants and pants. The pants are 88% nylon and 12% spandex, so my skin registered them 100% as sweatpants.

On the other hand, the taper of the legs and waist suggests slacks or dress pants.

Credit: Revised / Jonathan Chan The silhouette of the Game Changer pants leans toward sweatpants and feels bulky when keeping things in the pockets.

What appeals to me is the silhouette when you have larger items like wallets and phones in your pocket. This looks a little more complicated than I would have liked. From a distance, the Gamechanger pants come across as sweatpants and not serious, professional workwear.

A little expensive

While I think what Public Rec offers is good quality, spending over $50 on a single T-shirt might be unattainable for many buyers.

True value comes from being comfortable wearing clothes that aren't too much in a professional environment. What I tested mostly hit the mark, but it wasn't perfect.

Should you buy public leisure clothing?

Credit: Revised / Jonathan Chan Even under the bright lights, I didn't feel too hot.

Yes, but be selective in your purchases

I probably won't be replacing my entire wardrobe with Public Rec anytime soon. But the company offers clothes that I would wear regularly. I would trade most of my short sleeve collared shirts for the Elevated Polo. And the Go-To Crew is above average compared to other luxury T-shirts. I would skip the Gamechanger pants unless you hate jeans or traditional pants.

Overall, Public Rec delivers what it advertises. I highly recommend checking them out if you work in a hybrid home office situation. The company has a 45 day return policy so you can try it without committing to the high price.

