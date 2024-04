Catherine Zeta-Jones' Daughter, 21, Looks Like Her in a Retro Dress

Entertainment gossip and news from Newsweek's contributor network Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter channeled her mother on her 21st birthday – until her comeback meltdown. Carys Zeta Douglas, who is the youngest child of Michael Douglas, 79, and Zeta-Jones, 54, shared a series of photos from her milestone birthday via Instagram on Monday, April 22. In the snaps, Carys wore the same floral dress. her mother rocked at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards (Zeta-Jones was 29 at the time.) “The most perfect 21st I could ask for! 🌸,” Carys captioned the Instagram carousel, which included photos with her friends and a photo of her blowing out the candles on a birthday cake. In one photo, she posed in a pink silk dress, which featured floral detailing across the bust. As she looked to the side, hands on hips, Carys undoubtedly looked like the Chicago star. “You deserve it baby ❤️,” Zeta-Jones captioned her daughter's photos. Michael and Zeta-Jones married in 2000, welcoming their son Dylan the same year and Carys three years later. (THE Wall Street the star is also the father of Cameron Douglas, whom he shares with his first wife Diandra Luker.) The actor wished his daughter a happy birthday his own Instagram post on Saturday, April 20, sharing a sweet image of him proudly looking at a stunned Carys on the red carpet. Carys Zeta Douglas at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Opening ceremony and red carpet for the film Jeanne du Barry. Cannes (France), May 16, 2023. On her 21st birthday, Carys was the spitting image of mom Catherine…

“Happy 21st my darling Carys! You bring me and the world such happiness @carys.douglas ❤️ Dad,” Michael wrote. “I love you so much daddy!” Carys commented in response. “Thank you for being the best dad in the world ❤️.” Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, United States. Decades later, her daughter wore the same dress for her 21st birthday.

Zeta-Jones also shared her love for their daughter in the comments. "Happy birthday to you Carys. I love you. ❤️," she gushed, echoing her husband's sentiment: "So true. Everything is better because of you. ♥️."

