



Stanford wins last Pac-12 championship in record fashion



Stanford is the Pac-12 women's champion for the first time since 2014 with a score of 28 under par, holding off USC by eight shots at Palouse Ridge CC in Pullman, Washington. It's a bittersweet victory since the Pac-12 will no longer exist after the conference realignment. Stanford has made a habit of rewriting the record books, and they did it one last time this week, breaking the Pac-12 championship scoring record, which USC set in 2016 at 18 under. Stanford finished the tournament at an impressive 28 under, with a team score of 836. Incredibly, runner-up USC also broke the old Pac-12 scoring record, shooting 20 under this week. Stanford can cite its opening day as one of the main reasons it won the conference championship. On a breezy, breezy day, the Cardinal posted the only sub-par score as a team. This gave them a twelve-shot lead over USC, and USC was unable to close the gap over the next two days. “It was a team effort! Every player was an integral part of this title throughout these three days,” said coach Anne Walker. “Our strength lies in our depth and that was on full display this week. Very honored to bring the final Pac-12 Championship trophy back to campus! And the performance of our sophomore class was outstanding; Stanford golf is in good hands with these young women. It was the third win this year for Stanford, and all of them came in a close-run fashion. USC's Catherine Park did her best to help the Trojans catch Stanford, shooting a 64 in the second round and a 67 in the third round. Her 8-under 64 set the scoring record, and Arizona's Charlotte Back also tied the score in the second round. Park is currently ranked No. 14 in the Golfweek/AmateurGolf.com women's rankings. She just won a co-medalist at the Silverado Showdown. Kelly Xu played a big role in the Cardinal's final drive on the final day, and they needed her 7-under 65 for some insurance. The 7-under 65 was the lowest score by a Stanford player this year. Other Stanford scorers were Sadie Englemann (69), Megha Ganne (71) and Rachel Heck (71). All five Stanford golfers finished in the top 20. Xu's 10-under par total gave him a career-high second in the individual portion of the event. Park was five shots better than Xu after shooting 70-64-67. U.S. Girls Junior champion Kiara Romero climbed the leaderboard with a final round of 65 to finish at 9 under par and in third place. Brianna Navarrosa and Megha Ganne tied for fourth place. The regional selection show will take place on Wednesday April 24. It will air on Golf Channel at 2 p.m. EST.

Results: Pac-12 Women's Championship See full results from the Pac-12 Women's Championship

ABOUT Pac-12 Women's Championship A 54-hole stroke play to decide the Pacific Athletic Conference champion. Team (highest four scores out of five players in each round) and individual competitions. View full tournament information

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amateurgolf.com/golf-tournament-news/31480/Stanford-wins-the-last-Pac-12-Championship-in-record-setting-fashion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos