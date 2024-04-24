The clothes they were wearing when they were attacked – Pagosa Daily Post News Events and video for Pagosa Springs Colorado

A few years ago, I found myself at a campaign event, where the discussion quickly turned to the news of the day: a political figure accused of sexual assault. I cannot repeat what was said by the men and women present, but I can say that I have heard many myths on the subject. What was she wearing? Did she guide him? Was it even his fault? Could he have helped himself?

It's a pretty uncomfortable topic to discuss. But last week, one of my political science students teamed up with a friend of ours who is also the director of Harmony House to put on an exhibit of what women wore when they were raped by men, women, even brothers and sisters and cousins. Equally haunting were the words written by the survivors of such attacks, the women whose attackers did not finish them off to cover up the crime.

The first thing you'll notice is how plain the clothes are. There's not much out there that can claim to be suggestive attire. If you were expecting items from Victoria's Secret or Europe or something resembling what a Las Vegas entertainer would wear, you're wrong. Only one was a dress, but even that was something that could be worn to a church reception. And this victim, who had saved up to buy this outfit to wear to a party, now hated it.

There's an Auburn sweatshirt, a Pokémon t-shirt, a Captain America t-shirt, a local high school t-shirt. One shirt said Dream On. Another item of clothing said that love is all you need with a heart. We couldn't remember what she was wearing the first time she was attacked, but we provided clothing from the second time someone chased her.

This is the second thing you notice in the exhibition, when reading the stories. Not only did many women feel ashamed, but they also began to hate these clothes and the activities associated with them. One of them stopped cheerleading and didn't explain why. Few thought they could talk to anyone about this traumatic experience.

It's not all 50 Shades of Gray and billionaire bondage games, although I've heard some guys tell me that's what women want. This is fiction, folks.

The third thing we realize is that the women who were assaulted thought they were safe. It was only such a short outdoor path. He was a friend, or even a family member; some stories had male perpetrators and others had female perpetrators. It is no wonder that such stories are not told and that abusers are not always prosecuted. When a deep trust is violated like this, how can victims trust well-meaning law enforcement, prosecutors, and judges?

You also learn that while most attacks are portrayed in the media as happening in college towns, on college campuses, many of these sad cases occurred in homes, high schools, far from higher education . Most of their attackers were not strangers, but people they knew.

One woman wrote about my students' presentation: Her event was to educate students on ways to ask for help and let them know they are not alone…NO means NO, it doesn't happen only in college towns or at college age.

This student who led the presentation is a Servant Scholar who has worked with Harmony House. Our former mayor, now a political science professor, asked our Servant Scholars to work with the community to help. This student, her family, and the director of Harmony House are politically conservative, I believe. But it is a question that must transcend political ideology.