Fashion Capstone Projects Showcase Undergraduate Designs – The Daily Texan





On the catwalk, models present collections inspired by hand-weaving techniques in Morocco, colors seen in Austin, highways that cross Texas and different structures and geometric shapes. The Capstone Collections course provides undergraduate Textiles and Apparel (TXA) students the opportunity to showcase what they have learned throughout their academic career. At the end of the semester, the students unveil their products to the Annual University Fashion Groups Capstone Collection Show on April 28. You're tasked with creating a collection, and not only do you design all the pieces, but you research materials, create patterns and adapt designs, said TXA senior Ginger Hudson. You take all the skills you've learned and everything you know and combine them into something you can show to the people who represent you. According to Gail Chovan, an assistant professor at TXA who teaches the course, students learn time management skills, confidence and become part of a creative hive with their peers. One of the big things they get out of (this course) is being part of this close-knit group that they can trust, Chovan said. (The other students) go through the same torturous schedule. This is a semester-long daily check-in that hopefully prepares them for the rigors of entering an industry that isn't just nine to five. At the start of the spring semester, the class of 15 students began bringing their projects to life. For some students, like TXA senior Jillian LaConti, the design process began with sketching out ideas. I'm inspired by art from all over the world, from France to Italy to Spain, LaConti said. I drew colors, patterns, movement, and intricate lines from sculptures and freehand sketches. I produced probably over 70 sketches and divided them into four final looks. The students had the chance to show their work at the Austin Fashion Week Check out the show on April 20. Since her sophomore year, TXA senior Elizabeth Moctezuma-Manzanero has volunteered backstage at the show, but this year she worked until the very last minute and got to see her hard work on this runway. It was surreal, Moctezuma-Manzanero said. I couldn't believe it wasn't a dream. It's strange to be on the other side like, Whoa, it's me now, and it's a bit of a shock. For LaConti, Discover Runway gave a taste of what her future might look like and, unlike the Capstone Collection Runway, provided her with experience working in an unfamiliar situation. The University Fashion Group has worked tirelessly on the (Capstone Collection), LaConti said. For us designers, this is our first break into the fashion industry and a chance to show our identity. Each student has their own reason why people should see the Capstone Collection, including to better understand the major, 100% handmade items, learn about each person through their collection, support seniors and much more Again. Many college students go through college and don't have the opportunity to really show off the work they've done, Chovan said. Because clothing and fashion is a very visual and creative industry, it's like an art exhibition in motion. See what's going on in their brain. Let's hope it's the next generation of those who will create.

