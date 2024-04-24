Decoding the $112+ billion Indian fashion e-commerce market opportunity





SUMMARY The local fashion e-commerce space is poised to grow at a CAGR of 25% to cross the $112 billion mark by the end of decades. Over 200 fashion e-commerce startups in the country have collectively raised over $2.2 billion between 2018 and 2023. The report identifies Delhi NCR as the fashion capital of the country. Having raised over $1.4 billion in over 60 deals, the region surpasses Mumbai and Bengaluru with $300 million and above and $237 million respectively.

Indians are expected to upgrade their wardrobe more frequently than expected. Well, that’s what Inc42’s latest State of Indian Ecommerce Report, Q1 2024, seems to underline. According to the report by Inc42 and Emiza, with the Indian e-commerce opportunity expected to cross the $400 billion mark by 2030 (at a CAGR of 19%), the e-commerce space of Local mode is poised to grow at a CAGR of 25%. % to exceed the threshold of 112 billion dollars by the end of the decades. In this vertical (fashion), the women's clothing and accessories segment is expected to emerge as the favorite, with a significant market share of 50% by 2030. This segment alone is expected to become a market opportunity of over $56 billion by the end of the year. this decade. This is followed by clothing and accessories for men and children, representing 29% and 21% of market shares respectively. Furthermore, much of this growth is expected to come from Tier 2 cities and beyond. Download the report Fashion e-commerce startups taking advantage of investor gap? Meanwhile, it is imperative to highlight that over 200 fashion e-commerce startups in the country have collectively raised over $2.2 billion between 2018 and 2023. Between 2018 and 2023, D2C fashion brands captured almost 93% of the total funding raised by the Indian fashion e-commerce space. With 1.3 billion dollars, LensKart occupies first place on the funding podium. Other notable deals included names like Bewakoof, BlueStone, Melorra and XYXX, to count just a few. Interestingly, the report identifies Delhi NCR as the fashion capital of the country. Having raised over $1.4 billion in over 60 deals, the region surpasses Mumbai and Bengaluru with $300 million and above and $237 million respectively. Subsequently, it was late-stage startups that attracted the most attention from investors. Of the total funding raised in the fashion e-commerce space, 80%, or more than $1.7 billion, was awarded to these startups. This shows that investors are investing heavily in the sector. Overall, fashion startups in the country have managed to retain investor interest thanks to the growth of Indian e-commerce. The sector has proven to be a game changer for fashion startups, who have managed to gain cost advantages, streamline operations and eliminate middlemen. Additionally, e-commerce platforms have provided fashion brands with unprecedented market reach and invaluable consumer insights, thereby aiding their rise in the country. How is AI poised to disrupt the Indian e-commerce space? With the infiltration of GenAI across sectors and industries, Indian e-commerce startups are also witnessing a strong integration of AI into their operations. Download the report Many Indian e-commerce startups can be seen leveraging AI for real-time personalized recommendations and using ML algorithms within their platforms. A good example is Meesho, which relies more on AI-based chatbots to handle a high volume of chat-based requests. This transition has empowered e-commerce platforms to improve their responsiveness, resulting in tangible improvements in crucial customer experience metrics. Similarly, e-commerce giant Myntras' AI-powered personal style guide, My Stylist, aims to revolutionize fashion and lifestyle shopping experiences. This digital style assistant recommends suitable outfits to ensure a smooth and personalized shopping experience on the platform. Overall, the e-commerce sector in India has witnessed remarkable growth and evolution, transcending geographical boundaries and creating significant market opportunities. Despite a long and tedious funding winter, the sector continues to thrive unabated, fueled by the rise of D2C startups and the adoption of innovative technologies like generative AI. With women's clothing and accessories leading the fashion segment and startups challenging traditional players, the sector is poised for further expansion and transformation. In this context, the adoption of technologies such as generative AI will go a long way in making this space a $400 billion+ opportunity by 2030. Download the report [Edited by Shishir Parasher]

