Oprah's favorite new pants trend combines fashion and function in a spring-ready style, and our picks are all on sale





We have a long-standing love of Oprah's favorite things. Whether it's in the form of giveaways for her talk shows, her annual favorites lists, or simply sharing her current picks via social media, we're always trying to keep up with what Queen O is currently into. Oprah has her finger on the pulse, especially when it comes to merging comfort and fashion. We recently spotted the multimedia maven showing off her new favorite style: cargo pants. On Instagram and IRL, she's going crazy for cargo, and we can see why: These bottoms are back in the trend spotlight because they represent the perfect marriage of fashion and function, combining a cool, casual vibe with the utility of have, well, one tonne pockets within easy reach. Cargos are especially ideal for spring. They're generally more airy than thicker, more fitted pants, and their pockets make them a smart choice for traveling, gardening, spring cleaning, running errands, and even the beach. Oprah couldn't agree more, as she posted a cute girls' trip selection of herself with girlfriends (including Gayle King) to Japan, showing off some fashionable utilitarian style. This made us want a pair of cargos for ourselves, but there are so many options to choose from, and certain styles work better with certain body shapes. So we've picked out a few picks to share with you, and best of all, these cargo pants are all on sale. After all, the divine Ms. Winfrey may be a billionaire, but that doesn't mean we all are! Drawstring cargo pants Amazon These cargos offer the comfort of sweatpants with storage, baby! In addition to quick-drying fabric (because you never know when you'll be stuck in an April downpour), these bottoms are adjustable with multiple drawstrings, allowing you to customize the length and fit. Additionally, there are six deck pockets, two forward, two cargo style and two side. “If you want comfort and are tired of lugging around your purse, try a pair of these cargo pants and enjoy the freedom without super heavy purses, backpacks and extras because you have pockets for the essentials to get you through your day!” delirium a satisfied reviewer. $20 on Amazon Loose cargo pants Amazon If you prefer a looser, baggier vibe (like Oprah's cargos), these are a great option for getting things done in comfort and style. Eight pockets ensure that you always have a place for your essentials, and these straight-leg pants also include drawstring ties at the ankles for cinching or fitting with boots. More than 1,700 Amazon shoppers have given them a five-star rating: “My job requires a lot of running and other physical activities. I'm also often in awkward positions, like squatting and bending over. These pants are absolutely INCREDIBLE,” exclaimed a fan. “These are not only the best cargo pants I've ever owned, but they're also my favorite pants I've ever purchased, period. They are incredibly durable and stretchy at the same time, allowing me the flexibility my work needs. without tearing the fabric and/or appearance, and they are really comfortable at the same time, they are surprisingly breathable!” $43 at Amazon Mid-rise cargo pants Amazon Dickies knows reliable pants, and these are a great example of the brand's attention to fit and function. They feature stretchy fabric for enhanced comfort, multiple pockets (including two side flap cargo pockets) and a mid-rise straight fit. “One of my favorite things about these pants is that they can be dressed up or down,” shared one of the more than 8,400 five-star fans. “I feel comfortable wearing them to work, on a date, or just to the market.” $35 at Amazon High-waisted cargo pants Amazon If you're looking for tall, loose-fitting clothes, you'll love these high-waisted, wide-leg cargo pants. Their moisture-wicking fabric ensures you stay cool even when temperatures start to rise towards summer, and they'll look so flattering with your favorite top. Choose from several different colors (prices vary by selection), including khaki, black, and dark gray, in sizes X-small through X-large. And if you're looking to put these babies to work, reviews say they'll hold up too. “I bought these for work when I was a welder, and they held up VERY well while giving me something soft and comfortable, flexible, practical with pockets, and cute!!!” springs a buyer. “I have a really hard time finding pants that fit my small waist and wide hips, and girl, THESE ARE THEM!!…The most comfortable pants ever!” $35 at Amazon Hiking cargo pants Amazon You'd do better Balafe These water-resistant hiking pants will be your best friend on your outdoor adventures. Available in a range of colors from gray to light blue to black and a bunch in between, these bottoms feature lightweight, water-resistant construction, UPF 50+ sun protection (yes, they're like sun protection pants!), a safety zipper. Adjustable pockets and drawstrings for a perfect fit. “I bought these for a trip to Costa Rica.” wrote one of 10,000+ Amazon reviewers happy with the pants. “It was in the mid 90s the entire time we were there. I wore them ziplining and hiking in the rainforest. I didn't feel overheated at all. Plus, I like how tight they fit ankles to help protect against mosquitoes. $37 at Amazon The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication. If you have Amazon Prime, you will of course benefit from free delivery. Not a member yet? No problem. You can sign up for your 30-day free trial here. (And besides, those who don't have one Prime Always get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.) Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Discover them: Beauty and wellness Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set Nature Well Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisturizer Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Plus, 24 Treatments Dermora Golden Glow Under Eye Patches, 15 Pairs Style

