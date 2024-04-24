'13 Going on 30' Christa Belle Wears Official Version of Film's 'Iconic' Dress

Christa Belle celebrates 13 In progress 30 anniversary by reinventing the legendary Versace dress from the film!

The 32-year-old actress played a younger version of the title character in the 2004 romantic comedy Jenna Rink. His adult counterpart was played by Jennifer Garner. As the film celebrates its 20th anniversary, Belle is making sure the celebration is one to remember.

On Tuesday, April 23, she posted a video of herself posing in the 2024 version of the “iconic” Versace dress her character wears in the film.

The music video was based on Whitney Houston's 1987 hit I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).

Belle wore her hair in a voluminous ponytail and styled her look with a rhinestone butterfly necklace, just like the one in the film.

THE The ghosts of girlfriends from the past The actress added silver heels and a multi-colored green handbag.

“Oh how time flies,” she wrote in part in the caption. To celebrate this momentous day and share our collective love for the film, Jenna Rink and her wardrobe, I've reimagined the iconic dress as one with chain mail and rhinestones.

She also shared her vision for the dress and detailed the hard work that went into making sure everything was perfect for the special occasion.

I wanted to cover the entire dress in rhinestones, but it has already taken so many hours, because they are each individually placed by hand, that it will take hundreds of hours to finish as I envisioned.

Belle concluded by thanking her incredible co-designer Laura at The editing agency.

The launch of the new dress could be a good thing because, according to the film's costume designer, Susie DeSanto, the original Versace dress is lost forever.

When PEOPLE spoke exclusively with DeSanto for the 13 In progress 30 On Tuesday, April 23, the 20th anniversary, the Hollywood stylist said neither she nor Garner kept the dress after the film, and she's not sure why. She explained that costume pieces are often stored in warehouses where they are reused. However, this dress apparently disappeared somewhere along the way.

DeSanto never imagined that this play would still be talked about today.

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo in '13 Going On 30'.

Tracy Bennett/Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/Shutterstock



“The dress really wasn’t premeditated,” she told PEOPLE.

The inspiration for this article was that it was quite amusing for a teenager, but a successful 30-year-old magazine editor could afford it.

DeSanto also attributed the dress's icon status to Garner.

I think anyone else in this role would have just been a cute film, but I think at that moment she was exactly the right person with the right energy and ability to exploit her youth, she continued.

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a separate interview to celebrate the anniversary, Belle told PEOPLE what she loved most about the film.

13 In progress 30in my opinion, will live forever as both a romantic comedy classic and a cinematic love letter to the power of protest, she said, adding: The dance scene from flash mob Thriller will be at never my favorite.