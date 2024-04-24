Fashion
'13 Going on 30' Christa Belle Wears Official Version of Film's 'Iconic' Dress
Christa Belle celebrates 13 In progress 30 anniversary by reinventing the legendary Versace dress from the film!
The 32-year-old actress played a younger version of the title character in the 2004 romantic comedy Jenna Rink. His adult counterpart was played by Jennifer Garner. As the film celebrates its 20th anniversary, Belle is making sure the celebration is one to remember.
On Tuesday, April 23, she posted a video of herself posing in the 2024 version of the “iconic” Versace dress her character wears in the film.
The music video was based on Whitney Houston's 1987 hit I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).
Belle wore her hair in a voluminous ponytail and styled her look with a rhinestone butterfly necklace, just like the one in the film.
THE The ghosts of girlfriends from the past The actress added silver heels and a multi-colored green handbag.
“Oh how time flies,” she wrote in part in the caption. To celebrate this momentous day and share our collective love for the film, Jenna Rink and her wardrobe, I've reimagined the iconic dress as one with chain mail and rhinestones.
She also shared her vision for the dress and detailed the hard work that went into making sure everything was perfect for the special occasion.
I wanted to cover the entire dress in rhinestones, but it has already taken so many hours, because they are each individually placed by hand, that it will take hundreds of hours to finish as I envisioned.
Belle concluded by thanking her incredible co-designer Laura at The editing agency.
The launch of the new dress could be a good thing because, according to the film's costume designer, Susie DeSanto, the original Versace dress is lost forever.
When PEOPLE spoke exclusively with DeSanto for the 13 In progress 30 On Tuesday, April 23, the 20th anniversary, the Hollywood stylist said neither she nor Garner kept the dress after the film, and she's not sure why. She explained that costume pieces are often stored in warehouses where they are reused. However, this dress apparently disappeared somewhere along the way.
DeSanto never imagined that this play would still be talked about today.
“The dress really wasn’t premeditated,” she told PEOPLE.
The inspiration for this article was that it was quite amusing for a teenager, but a successful 30-year-old magazine editor could afford it.
DeSanto also attributed the dress's icon status to Garner.
I think anyone else in this role would have just been a cute film, but I think at that moment she was exactly the right person with the right energy and ability to exploit her youth, she continued.
Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
In a separate interview to celebrate the anniversary, Belle told PEOPLE what she loved most about the film.
13 In progress 30in my opinion, will live forever as both a romantic comedy classic and a cinematic love letter to the power of protest, she said, adding: The dance scene from flash mob Thriller will be at never my favorite.
|
Sources
2/ https://people.com/christa-belle-recreates-iconic-13-going-on-30-dress-8637957
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The New York Cricket Stadium will cost $30 million as expectations grow for the T20 World Cup
- '13 Going on 30' Christa Belle Wears Official Version of Film's 'Iconic' Dress
- The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience hosts the Meridian Public School District's arts festivals
- We have to talk about the quality of Google code
- The boy won the competition with the seagull impression | BBC News
- Erdoan calls for regional peace after meeting with Hamas leader Haniyeh
- Lawsuit: Kennywood refused to close the Steel Curtain to increase season pass sales | Entertainment
- Chicoyne leads men's golf after day two of the Sun Belt Championship
- Oprah's favorite new pants trend combines fashion and function in a spring-ready style, and our picks are all on sale
- Copenhagen fintech CEO says Nordic and Baltic countries are 'hotbeds' of fintech innovation
- Vaccine for cocoa trees could save West Africa's chocolate trade
- Imran Khan's party denies any secret negotiations with the powerful Pakistani government