Fashion trends return after the pandemic | Culture





Fashion trends are notorious for repeating themselves. It's called the 20-year rule where styles from the past come back every two decades. The most recent fashion trends before and after COVID-19 are no different. From fast fashion to thrift stores, people are finding ways to elevate their style while keeping up with fashion trends. Before COVID, trends were inspired by '90s fashion. Items once used for punk rock looks have become popular again 30 years later. Plaid, high-waisted skinny jeans, and bucket hats were the most popular in pre-COVID fashion trends. The company looked to '90s fashion icons like Cher from Clueless to complement their preppy yet trendy look. As for accessories, scrunchies were also more often used to lift your hair without breaking it. Platform shoes were used by many to complete their look. Before COVID, most people bought their clothes in person at stores or malls. However, as fitting rooms have closed due to the pandemic, most have turned to online shopping. People started buying clothes from the comfort of their homes. They could order clothes without going to a store. During COVID, everyone wore sweatpants because the pandemic kept us at home. Trends have evolved towards comfortable looks including leggings, knitted pants and sweat sets. For virtual school and work, high comfort was the key to success. There has also been a rise in fast fashion. Digital fashion brands like Shein and Fashion Nova took over and people started using these brands to update their wardrobe and follow TikTok fashion trends. Even though the pandemic is over, people continue to shop online. Malls have reopened to customers, but most are shopping for clothing through Amazon or other online retailers. The rise of TikTok during the pandemic has created new fashion trends. Popular TikTok aesthetics, such as the clean girl and cottagecore aesthetic, are presented through ribbon hair bows and corsets as more creative looks. Thanks to TikTok fashion, people are starting to become more with their outfit choices. Post-COVID, people are still looking for that comfort in their clothes. People are now replacing their skinny jeans with mom jeans. The Y2K aesthetic now contributes to fashion trend cycles. These are inspired looks based on early 2000s fashion. They include bright colors, big jewelry, and baby t-shirts. Fast fashion is going out of fashion due to its lack of sustainability. Thrift stores have become a better alternative to keep the planet clean and counter rising prices in the fashion industry, as people turn to thrift or second-hand stores for their next unique piece. Although fashion has changed due to online trends and a global pandemic, we still look to past trends to determine what will become popular. Fashion is a means of expression and can show how the state of the world changes the way people dress on a daily basis. [email protected]

