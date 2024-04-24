Bloomingdale's Fashion Director Shares What Mom Really Wants for Mother's Day

Who better to advise on what to buy for mom this year than a fellow mom and fashion director for one of the fashion retail industry's most trusted brands?

Marissa Galante Frankmom of two and fashion director at Bloomingdale's, helped put together the ultimate Mother's Day shopping list for “GMA.”

Whether you're buying the mother figure in your life or maybe your best friend is celebrating her first Mother's Day, putting thought and effort into your gift will make the occasion even more thoughtful and special.

“Moms spend so much time listening and trying to understand everyone. I've found that the best gifts aren't necessarily the grandest gestures, but the little things that allow you (or your mom) to feel understood, listened to and valued.” Frank told “Good Morning America.”

If the woman you're looking for loves fashion trends, Frank suggests sticking with a timeless fashion piece that can be styled in a variety of ways, like the cashmere travel scarf below. Or if you want to add a more personalized touch, a piece of jewelry related to their children is thoughtful and unique.

“After having my second child, I received a pendant made of an emerald surrounded by diamonds on a piece of gold. These are both of my children's birthstones and I wear this charm almost every day because no “Only it's a beautiful charm, but also reminds me of what I value most in life, my family,” Frank added.

Below, discover a curated list of must-have gift ideas for the fashion and beauty-loving mom in your life and more.

Marissa's Top Picks for Shopping:

“One of my favorite choices is always a lightweight cashmere scarf, a great gift for any type of mom. It can be used on a plane as a blanket, worn as a scarf for an outdoor wedding, or as a scarf at home. fall,” she said.

C by Bloomingdale's Cashmere Travel Wrap – 100% Exclusive

“The Bugaboo Donkey is luxury stroller at its best. It can be converted into a double stroller and is one of the best options for moms like me who have a baby and a toddler because the kids can ride face during the walk. This gift will help enhance any new mother’s daily routine,” she says.

Complete extension for Bugaboo Donkey 5 Duo

“You should think about the upcoming season and what your mom might need in her wardrobe, while keeping in mind her style. A beach bag is always a great gift because it can be both functional and trendy,” she said.

AQUA Crystal raffia tote – 100% exclusive

“My mother constantly helps me with my children and I am very grateful to her. A comfortable pair of sneakers is essential, especially when keeping up with the little ones!” she says.

On Cloudmonster Women's Lace-Up Running Sneakers

“A good lip balm is something you never get tired of. La Mer's luxurious products are favorites of all generations, and at less than $100, it's a great gift for any mom on your list” , she said.

“This sandal is comfortable, waterproof and available in a variety of fun colors: a summer must-have!” she says.

Birkenstock Women's Arizona EVA Essentials Slide Sandals

