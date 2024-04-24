UW-Madison Students Get Creative With Upcoming Fashion Show





Budding fashion designers at UW-Madison are far from fashion industry epicenters like New York and Paris, but they're still undeterred. On Thursday, 16 of them will showcase their work in a fashion show hosted by The Issue, a UW-Madison student-run magazine and organization that focuses on fashion, arts, culture and news, as well as the School of Human Ecology. “We're really giving all of these designers a platform to showcase their work beyond just the inner circle that they've worked with throughout their years,” said Sidney Peterson, events director for The Issue.











One of the biggest obstacles for these aspiring fashion designers is a lack of resources: The only fabric store easily accessible by public transportation is Joann Fabric, according to Matthew Lyga, a textile and fashion design student at the UW-Madison, whose collection will be part of the show. People also read… “It’s honestly a nightmare to live in a place like Madison,” Lyga said. “The closest fabric center we have is in Chicago,” and even there he finds minimal selection. “It’s frustrating to have a vision, but not have the materials to bring it to life,” said Olive Bote, a textile and fashion design major at UW-Madison. “I try to avoid using Amazon, but it’s hard because sometimes you just want one thing for a room.” Although the pieces featured Thursday are not for sale, the event will be an opportunity for UW-Madison student designers to demonstrate their fashion sense and raise awareness for their brands. If you are going to What: UW-Madison Fashion Show When: 7 p.m. Thursday Where: Nancy Nicholas Hall, 1300 Linden Dr. Tickets: $10, go.madison.com/fashion According to Peterson, not growing up surrounded by a large fashion industry creates individuals who are more motivated and in love with design. “You have to have a special passion for fashion to be able to live in the Midwest and still go to school for it,” she said. “There’s a deep-rooted interest, and it really shows.” Bote's collection shown Thursday, titled “Indecent,” centers on self-expression, something that has always been a cornerstone of fashion for Bote. “I'm really inspired by the idea of ​​treating yourself and diving into the things you love,” Bote said. “The collection is based on homosexuality, it is above all a question of expression and repression.” Because textile and fashion design is a specialization offered by the School of Human Ecology, the goal of the specialization is to create more than just beautiful works, said Robyn George, executive director of The Issue. George said the university's student designers strive to make their designs attractive but also functional, and they place a high emphasis on sustainability. When you look at UW designers, you can really count on the ability to look toward the future of fashion and not just what is profitable today,” George said. But because UW-Madison “is very heavily focused on STEM,” Bote said, they often feel like other students don’t really understand the work that’s expected in their classes.











“People don’t understand that, like I just spent eight hours in the studio working for classes,” Bote said, which can be frustrating and make it difficult to connect with students outside of their major. Lyga said he was excited about the opportunity to showcase his fashion for that reason. “It’s like, you know, I don’t just look at pretty clothes all day,” Lyga said. “That’s where my talent lies.”



































