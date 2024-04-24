Men's basketball wins seven awards as Stampede of Champions honors outstanding Bulls student-athletes





Gallery: (04/23/2024) Rush of Champions 20204 TAMPA, APRIL 23, 2024 University of South Florida student-athletes rolled out the red carpet to celebrate the outstanding performers and performances of the 2023-24 athletic year at the Stampede of Champions held Monday evening at the Yuengling Center on the campus. Quarterback Byrum Brown was named male athlete of the year. The Hollywood-style awards ceremony was hosted by student-athletes Sofia Chepenik (lacrosse), Riley Hunt (women's track and field) and Jayden Reid (men's basketball) and recognized the achievements of outstanding USF Athletics nominees and winners throughout the year in 16 categories. After a record-breaking season that included 25 wins, a 15-game winning streak and an AAC regular season conference championship, men's basketball captured seven Stampede awards, including team honors for Team of the Year, Best Team Performance, Coaching Team of the Year, And Most improved. Men's basketball players also collected three individual awards. Before Kasean Pryor brought home the Best Individual Performance Award for his outstanding game of 29 points, five blocks and five steals in a victory against Rice. First year guard Jayden Reid was named on Male Newcomer of the Year after leading the team in assists and steals, making 13 starts and playing in 33 games during his freshman season. Forward Sam Hines won the Male Researcher Award. Golfer Melanie Green was named female athlete of the year. Golfer Melanie Green was awarded Female Athlete of the Year for her consistent dominance throughout the season which led to two individual tournament titles and the women's golf team winning three team titles this year. Green was ranked 19th nationally heading into the AAC Championships, where she finished third, and was a major contributor to the team being on the verge of earning an NCAA regional bid. Quarterback Byrum Brown was recognized Male Athlete of the Year as he became USF's first 3,000-yard passer in a season and set program season records with 3,292 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 276 completions and percentage passing grade of 64.6 while joining 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels as the only players in FBS football to pass for 3,000 yards and rush for 800 last season. Brown capped his strong season by being named the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl Offensive MVP after leading the Bulls to a 45-0 rout of Syracuse. Women's football star Serita Thurton has won the prestigiousLee-Roy-Selmon Prize. Softball player Bailee Leistel received the award Alexis Buchman Unsung Hero Awardwhich was renamed in honor of Buchman this year after the former USF softball player died following a courageous two-year battle with brain cancer. USF's newest sport, women's lacrosse, was showcased with theTeam Community Awardsfor the Bulls' extraordinary efforts to give back to the Bay Area. The Stampede of Champions award winners were determined by votes from USF student-athletes, coaches and administrators. The full list of winners is below: WINNERS OF THE STAMPEDE DES CHAMPIONS AWARD 2024

Lee Roy Selmon Award:Serita Thurton, women's soccer

Best team performance:Men's Basketball vs. Memphis

Team of the Year:Men's basketball

Coaching Staff of the Year:Men's basketball

Best individual performance: Kasean Pryor men's basketball

Female Athlete of the Year:Mélanie Green, Women’s Golf

Male Athlete of the Year:Urban brown soccer ball

Female Newcomer of the Year:Women's basketball Romi Levy

Male Newcomer of the Year: Jayden Reid Men's basketball

Alexis Buchman Unsung Hero:Bailee Leistl, softball

Team Community Awards:Women's lacrosse

Individual community award:Riley Hunt, women's track and field

Researcher Award:Sydney Granack, women's cross country

Male Scholar Award:Sam Hines, men's basketball

Most Improved:Men's basketball

Most fiery USF:Mike Lofton, Footballer About USF Athletics

USF Athletics currently sponsors 21 men's and women's varsity teams that compete in 13 different sports, 20 at the NCAA Division I level in the American Athletic Conference, including the recent additions of women's lacrosse and women's beach volleyball. The Bulls athletic program began in 1965 and is in its 58th season in 2023-24. More than 450 student-athletes train and compete in the athletic district located on the east end of the Tampa, Florida, campus. USF won two national championships in 2022-23 as Romaine Beckford won the NCAA indoor and outdoor high jump titles. The Bulls have won 31 American Athletic Conference team titles since joining the conference in 2013, including three in 2023-24, and own 145 conference titles in 16 sports in department history, led by 20 each for men's tennis and men's football. USF has won 79 men's conference championships and 66 women's titles, led by 14 in women's tennis and 12 in volleyball. The Bulls posted a combined annual average for a program-record 18 in a row in the fall of 2023. USF has graduated more than 600 student-athletes since 2016-17.

Follow USF Athletics on Twitter (@USFAthletics) AndFacebookfor all the latest information regarding the USF Athletic program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gousfbulls.com/news/2024/4/23/mens-basketball-collects-seven-awards-as-stampede-of-champions-honors-standout-bulls-student-athletes.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos