Loewe Men Fall 2022

Men familiar with the scourge of navel lint might laugh out loud at the sight of Jonathan Anderson's latest offering at Loewe: a crew-neck sweater with a hair-catching drain hole, placed where all that mysterious lint accumulate. Finally back on the catwalk during men's fashion week, Anderson appears to be embarking on a new aesthetic chapter within the Spanish house, less focused on craftsmanship and more, well, disjointed, a conscious exploration of what is possible with fashion. More from WWD Echoing his superb female outing last Septemberwhich was a great contemporary art fair to tickle the eyes and the brain, there were lively clothes, sometimes , imbued with tricks of thought, humor or sly comments. Consider the white T-shirt, here with a mirror image of the model's head and torso screen-printed upside down on the front (portable narcissism); there with a cabled hem that sticks out on one side (portable freeze frame in the age of TikTok action). Bodysuits and tight tops encrusted with fairy lights, or beautiful coats with shiny stitching, a nod to our lives constantly backlit by screens, the designer said during a preview, asking: the clothes will they have to compete more with the digital world? Certainly, the show was very entertaining and Instagrammable as the models paraded barefoot or in translucent rubber boots around a sandy backdrop planted with flags with colorful ribbons. There were many surreal, sometimes appropriately unbearable touches: sweaters with built-in gloves, each finger extended by streamers, or jeans with a handwritten word Smile, or Hello rendered in metal and protruding from the front waistband. Anderson might, however, find a buyer for his men's herringbone coat that makes the wearer look like they're sitting in gold paint. Optics and optimism, Anderson said cheerfully. It’s this idea of ​​playing with fashion, that fashion can have reach if you want it to. You can take the mundane and reinvent it. This is the joy of fashion. Launch gallery: Loewe Men Fall 2022 Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, FacebookAnd Instagram.

