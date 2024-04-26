Connect with us

Three weeks after IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside provided an exciting opening to the all-new IRONMAN Pro Series, the series' first long-distance event is upon us, with IRONMAN Texas taking place this weekend.

Led by former champion Patrick Langéthe battle between the leading men promises to be intense, with Joe Skipper And Braden Currie two other big names bringing their experience and class to the start list.

Below you can find details on the entire men's peloton in Texas, including their bib numbers, with information on how to watch live at the bottom of the page.

IRONMAN Texas Start List – Pro Men

The start list as is is as follows for the Saturday race:

BIB FIRST OF ALL LAST COUNTRY
M1 Patrick Lange GERMANY
M2 Robert Wilkowiecki Pole
M3 Braden Currie New Zealand
M4 Matthew Marquard UNITED STATES
M5 Mast Hanson UNITED STATES
M6 Joe Skipper GBR
M7 Menno Koolhaas NED
M8 Clement Cute FROM
M11 Chris Leiferman UNITED STATES
M13 Dylan Magnien FROM
M14 Jonah Hoffmann GERMANY
M15 Thomas Rodriguez Hernandez MEXICO
M16 pseudo Thompson OUT OF
M17 Florian Anger GERMANY
M18 Jason Pohl CAN
M19 Ardent Stojanovic SRB
M20 Robert The guy SWEDEN
M22 Samuel heart cells ISU
M23 Thomas Davis GBR
M24 Andrew Lopes BRA
M25 Finnish Grobe-free GERMANY
M26 Wait Goetstouwers BEL
M27 Colin Sigh UNITED STATES
M28 Mattia Ceccarelli ITA
M29 Will Crudgington GBR
M30 Adam Wait UNITED STATES
M31 Jan Stepinski UNITED STATES
M32 Strahinja Trakic SRB
M33 Andrew Horsfall Turner GBR
M35 David Dance SVN
M36 Liam Lloyd GBR
M37 Hunter Luxury UNITED STATES
M38 Piotr Lawicki Pole
M39 Sven Wies GERMANY
M40 Eliot Bach UNITED STATES
M42 Tomasz Shawl Pole
M43 Pamphiel Parey BEL
M44 Kevin Vabaorg EAST
M45 Simon Shi UNITED STATES
M46 Josh Eaton UNITED STATES
M47 pseudo Cosman CAN
M49 Clodien Humid UNITED STATES
M50 Jonathan State UNITED STATES
M51 Sales Lukacs UNITED STATES
M52 Joaquin Reliever MEXICO
M53 Adam Goulet UNITED STATES
M54 Joshua worldly UNITED STATES
M55 Finnish Arentz GBR
M56 Jacob Osswald UNITED STATES
M57 Matty Weitz GERMANY
M58 John Thelwell GBR
M59 Brice Williams UNITED STATES
M60 John Killin UNITED STATES
M61 Luke Steel GERMANY
M62 Taylor Days-Merrill UNITED STATES
M63 Alexander Franc UNITED STATES
M64 Paul Schuster GERMANY
M65 Erik Olsson SWEDEN

What time does the race start and how can I watch it live?

IRONMAN Texas will take place onSaturday April 27. The men will start at 6:25 a.m. local time, which corresponds to 12:25 p.m. in the UK, 1:25 p.m. in Central Europe and 4:25 a.m. on the West Coast.

Braden Currie IRONMAN World Championship 2023 cycling stage, Nice, France
Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images for IRONMAN

The race will be broadcast live, with the event being the second race this year to be broadcast on the dedicated IRONMAN Pro Series app. You will be able to watch for free on race day.

Related Topics: