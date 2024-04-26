



Three weeks after IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside provided an exciting opening to the all-new IRONMAN Pro Series, the series' first long-distance event is upon us, with IRONMAN Texas taking place this weekend. Led by former champion Patrick Langéthe battle between the leading men promises to be intense, with Joe Skipper And Braden Currie two other big names bringing their experience and class to the start list. Below you can find details on the entire men's peloton in Texas, including their bib numbers, with information on how to watch live at the bottom of the page. IRONMAN Texas Start List – Pro Men The start list as is is as follows for the Saturday race: BIB FIRST OF ALL LAST COUNTRY M1 Patrick Lange GERMANY M2 Robert Wilkowiecki Pole M3 Braden Currie New Zealand M4 Matthew Marquard UNITED STATES M5 Mast Hanson UNITED STATES M6 Joe Skipper GBR M7 Menno Koolhaas NED M8 Clement Cute FROM M11 Chris Leiferman UNITED STATES M13 Dylan Magnien FROM M14 Jonah Hoffmann GERMANY M15 Thomas Rodriguez Hernandez MEXICO M16 pseudo Thompson OUT OF M17 Florian Anger GERMANY M18 Jason Pohl CAN M19 Ardent Stojanovic SRB M20 Robert The guy SWEDEN M22 Samuel heart cells ISU M23 Thomas Davis GBR M24 Andrew Lopes BRA M25 Finnish Grobe-free GERMANY M26 Wait Goetstouwers BEL M27 Colin Sigh UNITED STATES M28 Mattia Ceccarelli ITA M29 Will Crudgington GBR M30 Adam Wait UNITED STATES M31 Jan Stepinski UNITED STATES M32 Strahinja Trakic SRB M33 Andrew Horsfall Turner GBR M35 David Dance SVN M36 Liam Lloyd GBR M37 Hunter Luxury UNITED STATES M38 Piotr Lawicki Pole M39 Sven Wies GERMANY M40 Eliot Bach UNITED STATES M42 Tomasz Shawl Pole M43 Pamphiel Parey BEL M44 Kevin Vabaorg EAST M45 Simon Shi UNITED STATES M46 Josh Eaton UNITED STATES M47 pseudo Cosman CAN M49 Clodien Humid UNITED STATES M50 Jonathan State UNITED STATES M51 Sales Lukacs UNITED STATES M52 Joaquin Reliever MEXICO M53 Adam Goulet UNITED STATES M54 Joshua worldly UNITED STATES M55 Finnish Arentz GBR M56 Jacob Osswald UNITED STATES M57 Matty Weitz GERMANY M58 John Thelwell GBR M59 Brice Williams UNITED STATES M60 John Killin UNITED STATES M61 Luke Steel GERMANY M62 Taylor Days-Merrill UNITED STATES M63 Alexander Franc UNITED STATES M64 Paul Schuster GERMANY M65 Erik Olsson SWEDEN What time does the race start and how can I watch it live? IRONMAN Texas will take place onSaturday April 27. The men will start at 6:25 a.m. local time, which corresponds to 12:25 p.m. in the UK, 1:25 p.m. in Central Europe and 4:25 a.m. on the West Coast. Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images for IRONMAN The race will be broadcast live, with the event being the second race this year to be broadcast on the dedicated IRONMAN Pro Series app. You will be able to watch for free on race day.

