IRONMAN Texas: complete list of men's starts and bib numbers for the first long distance race of the Pro Series – Elite News
Three weeks after IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside provided an exciting opening to the all-new IRONMAN Pro Series, the series' first long-distance event is upon us, with IRONMAN Texas taking place this weekend.
Led by former champion Patrick Langéthe battle between the leading men promises to be intense, with Joe Skipper And Braden Currie two other big names bringing their experience and class to the start list.
Below you can find details on the entire men's peloton in Texas, including their bib numbers, with information on how to watch live at the bottom of the page.
IRONMAN Texas Start List – Pro Men
The start list as is is as follows for the Saturday race:
|BIB
|FIRST OF ALL
|LAST
|COUNTRY
|M1
|Patrick
|Lange
|GERMANY
|M2
|Robert
|Wilkowiecki
|Pole
|M3
|Braden
|Currie
|New Zealand
|M4
|Matthew
|Marquard
|UNITED STATES
|M5
|Mast
|Hanson
|UNITED STATES
|M6
|Joe
|Skipper
|GBR
|M7
|Menno
|Koolhaas
|NED
|M8
|Clement
|Cute
|FROM
|M11
|Chris
|Leiferman
|UNITED STATES
|M13
|Dylan
|Magnien
|FROM
|M14
|Jonah
|Hoffmann
|GERMANY
|M15
|Thomas
|Rodriguez Hernandez
|MEXICO
|M16
|pseudo
|Thompson
|OUT OF
|M17
|Florian
|Anger
|GERMANY
|M18
|Jason
|Pohl
|CAN
|M19
|Ardent
|Stojanovic
|SRB
|M20
|Robert
|The guy
|SWEDEN
|M22
|Samuel
|heart cells
|ISU
|M23
|Thomas
|Davis
|GBR
|M24
|Andrew
|Lopes
|BRA
|M25
|Finnish
|Grobe-free
|GERMANY
|M26
|Wait
|Goetstouwers
|BEL
|M27
|Colin
|Sigh
|UNITED STATES
|M28
|Mattia
|Ceccarelli
|ITA
|M29
|Will
|Crudgington
|GBR
|M30
|Adam
|Wait
|UNITED STATES
|M31
|Jan
|Stepinski
|UNITED STATES
|M32
|Strahinja
|Trakic
|SRB
|M33
|Andrew
|Horsfall Turner
|GBR
|M35
|David
|Dance
|SVN
|M36
|Liam
|Lloyd
|GBR
|M37
|Hunter
|Luxury
|UNITED STATES
|M38
|Piotr
|Lawicki
|Pole
|M39
|Sven
|Wies
|GERMANY
|M40
|Eliot
|Bach
|UNITED STATES
|M42
|Tomasz
|Shawl
|Pole
|M43
|Pamphiel
|Parey
|BEL
|M44
|Kevin
|Vabaorg
|EAST
|M45
|Simon
|Shi
|UNITED STATES
|M46
|Josh
|Eaton
|UNITED STATES
|M47
|pseudo
|Cosman
|CAN
|M49
|Clodien
|Humid
|UNITED STATES
|M50
|Jonathan
|State
|UNITED STATES
|M51
|Sales
|Lukacs
|UNITED STATES
|M52
|Joaquin
|Reliever
|MEXICO
|M53
|Adam
|Goulet
|UNITED STATES
|M54
|Joshua
|worldly
|UNITED STATES
|M55
|Finnish
|Arentz
|GBR
|M56
|Jacob
|Osswald
|UNITED STATES
|M57
|Matty
|Weitz
|GERMANY
|M58
|John
|Thelwell
|GBR
|M59
|Brice
|Williams
|UNITED STATES
|M60
|John
|Killin
|UNITED STATES
|M61
|Luke
|Steel
|GERMANY
|M62
|Taylor
|Days-Merrill
|UNITED STATES
|M63
|Alexander
|Franc
|UNITED STATES
|M64
|Paul
|Schuster
|GERMANY
|M65
|Erik
|Olsson
|SWEDEN
What time does the race start and how can I watch it live?
IRONMAN Texas will take place onSaturday April 27. The men will start at 6:25 a.m. local time, which corresponds to 12:25 p.m. in the UK, 1:25 p.m. in Central Europe and 4:25 a.m. on the West Coast.
The race will be broadcast live, with the event being the second race this year to be broadcast on the dedicated IRONMAN Pro Series app. You will be able to watch for free on race day.
|
