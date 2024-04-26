



In the art world, rare paintings and sculptures are known to fetch millions at auction and it seems fashion enthusiasts are getting just as serious about collecting some of the world's most expensive dresses. Over the years, statement pieces worn by pop culture icons such as Marilyn Monroe and Princess Diana have sold at auction for considerable sums in both public and private sales; the value of vintage and historic clothing is steadily increasing. Case in point: Earlier this month, a rare Paco Rabanne dress sold on Fair warninga new, highly curated auction platform for $112,100. The dress, from the spring 1967 collection, was made of aluminum squares linked by a chain and rectangular plates. Its sale price was a world record for a Paco Rabanne piece. This dress is probably 10 times rarer than many works by artists from the 1960s, explains Loïc Gouzer, founder of Fair Warning. [Paco Rabanne] said in an interview somewhere that women had become warriors, so he decided to give them armor; I think that’s something that resonates even more today. There was clearly a recognition that this dress should be considered a very rare and important work of art, and something you would want to have as a collector. This isn't the only expensive dress sold at auction, however. In recent years, high-end dresses have even fetched a few million dollars, including Marilyn Monroe's iconic subway grate dress and one of Princess Diana's most photographed dresses. In front, Vogue take a look at some of these very special (and very expensive) pieces. Behold: more of the most expensive dresses ever sold at auction.

