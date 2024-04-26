Fashion
The 14 Best Long Dresses for Every Occasion
When you buy through our links, Business Insider may earn an affiliate commission.
On days when you're running late or just don't have the energy to put together an intricate outfit, a maxi dress can be your saving grace. These ankle-length or floor-length dresses range from casual to formal and flowy to bodycon.
Our favorite maxi dresses shine on their own and are flexible enough to wear just about anywhere, whether it's brunch with friends, a baby shower, or running errands. With a simple change of accessories, maxi dresses are an easy way to pull off your loungewear without compromising on comfort. If you're looking for more airy styles, check out our guide to the best summer dresses.
Our favorite long dresses of 2024:
Best Summer Dress: Quince 100% organic cotton tiered maxi dress – See at Quince
Best linen: Richer Poorer long linen dress – See richer, poorer
Best floral: Farm Rio blue pineapple long garden dress – View at Farm Rio
Best long sleeve: Free People – Golden Hour long dress – See at Free People
Best sculpture: Popilush integrated shapewear slip-on long dress – See on Amazon
Best formal: Abercrombie & Fitch Draped Twist Front Maxi Dress – See at Abercrombie & Fitch
Best affordable price: Anrabess Sleeveless long slit dress – See on Amazon
Best plus size: Torrid Maxi Challis Trapeze Dress – See in Torrid
Best silk: Jeany Reformation silk dress – See Reform
Best small: Current Air – Sidonie pleated maxi dress – View at Current Air
Best white: Petal & Pup Belle long dress – See at Petal & Pup
Best black: Chelsea Dress L*Space – See at L*Space
Ideal for the beach: Cupshe Maxi Split Hem Knit Open Cover Up – See on Amazon
Best two-piece: Love Bonito Joey – Padded Crop Camisole Top and Midaxi Skirt – See at Love Bonito
|
