Students Walk and Dance on the Catwalk at the Pan-Asian Fashion Show – The Bowdoin Orient

Last Saturday night, Smith Union transformed into a runway and stage, filled with rigged lighting and sound, as the Asian Student Alliance (ASA) hosted the Pan-Asian Fashion Show. The show included a mix of student models sporting culturally-sourced and inspired outfits and dances choreographed by the students.
The fashion show was part of the anticipated launch of campus celebrations for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, which will officially begin in May. ASA began planning the event late last semester, securing funding for outfits and reserving space at Smith Union to build the track and stage.
The show began with several models from the Japanese Student Association walking in kimonos, yukatas and hakamas. The models then performed a Hokkaido fishermen's dance, which imitated the movements of catching herring. Nat Loh 25 encouraged the crowd to join in with lyrical enthusiasm.
JSA's performance was so authentic, especially with their outfits, said Kat Tran '27, attendee and member of the Vietnamese Student Association (VSA). They just had such a fun time.
Each of the affinity groups performing had complete control over their section of the show. Each group brought something new to the stage, whether it was the Korean Student Association (KSA) performing a K-pop dance sequence or the VSA's traditional fan dance performance.
There were so many people who don't normally participate in these groups who came out and had all these dances. It was really cool to see that people were actually willing to contribute if they had the chance. They wanted to participate, said ASA President Joy Wang ’24.
This is not the first fashion show Bowdoins has hosted by the ASA. Before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ASA organized pan-Asian fashion shows every year. However, this year's show was the first of its kind for current students. Having never attended an ASA fashion show themselves, Wang and co-president Nina Ramores '24 organized the event from scratch.
I hope this event really pushed the boundaries of Bowdoin and highlighted that diversity really matters and that people will show up to these events, Ramores reflected.
The ASA chose to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month by bringing back the fashion show because it provides an opportunity to highlight the customs and dance customs of several Asian cultures. It also gave Asian students the opportunity to embrace the styles, music and dance traditions of their heritage.
We wanted the showcase to be a way for Asian students to connect with their heritage even if it's not necessarily something very prevalent in their lives currently at Bowdoin, said ASA Secretary Anna Tran 26 years. I know that many people are far from home and don't have the space to practice their culture.
ASA intends for the Pan-Asian Fashion Show to become a staple of Bowdoins’ celebration of AAPI Heritage Month. Although there were no empty seats during the show, ASA hopes the event will expand next year and feature more students, including those who are not part of a group d affinity on campus.
It would be nice to see more students in general, not just in clubs. For this show we only contacted official charter clubs. [of ASA]but I hope that in the future, participation will be open to any student who wants to represent their culture, even if they do not have an officially approved club, Wang said.
The show ended with the Philippine Society of Bowdoins' (PSBC) tinikling performance, in which participants jumped to a syncopated rhythm through rods that others moved together and separately, giving the dancers a split second to planting their foot between them before getting back together. Established only last spring, PSBC is one of the newest affinity groups on campus.
Our inspiration for our music was Filipino artists and traditional Filipino music. I hope people thought the dance was cool and it looked fun, said Mary Smullen, 27, who choreographed the tinikling dance.
Asian Heritage Month is far from over, and ASA plans to host more celebrations before the end of the academic year. One of the group's goals is to create stronger connections between different Asian affinity groups on campus. The Chinese Student Association (CSA) has already contacted the VSA to perform another fan dance at the CSA fashion show later this month.
People should take away from the show that Bowdoin is diverse and has so many different cultures, said participant Markiane Rivers '27. Hopefully the audience learned something about each culture and left with a desire to continue learning.
