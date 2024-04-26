16 Flowy and Flattering Mother's Day Dresses to Shop at Up to 70% Off





Whether you're spending the morning enjoying mimosas at brunch or planning to share some quality time at your favorite spot with family, surveys show that most people spend Mother's Day taking their mother out for a meal or other special outing. While flowers, cards and other Mother's Day gifts are always special, spending quality time is the greatest gift you can give or receive as a mom. For that, you'll need a cute outfit to wear (or give as a gift) for Mom's special day, and right now, Amazon is full of beautiful dresses perfect for every occasion. Every one of our Mother's Day dress picks is on Amazon, with some from popular brands like The Drop and Veronica Beard. Prices start at just $20, but you can save up to 70% if you shop now. Buy Mother's Day Dresses Amazon PrettyGarden Halter Neck Summer Dress$14 with coupon (instead of $46)

Zesica asymmetrical mid-length dressfrom $32 with coupon (instead of $43)

Merokeety t-shirt dress$26 with coupon (instead of $48)

PrettyGarden Puff Sleeve Midi Dress$60

Byinns short trapeze dress$43 (instead of $53)

Missial striped linen midi dress$45

PrettyGarden Tiered Maxi Dress$33 (instead of $41)

The Drop Sade linen cutout midi dressfrom $26 (instead of $70)

PrettyGarden Floral Bodycon Dress$49 PrettyGarden Halter Neck Summer Dress Amazon

Originally $46, this backless dress is now just $14, thanks to an extra click coupon. Polka dots add texture to an otherwise simple silhouette, which also includes a ruffled skirt and tie belt to accentuate your waist. There are over 21 colors to choose from (although prices vary by style), and Solid Dark Green, Solid Navy, and Solid Red Wine are all 70% off right now. Super light and airy, you can wear it all spring and summer for all types of occasions, including weddings, graduations, Sunday brunch, dinner parties and much more. Zesica asymmetrical mid-length dress Amazon

If you want bold, bright and springy, this best-seller from Zesica is a great choice. This bohemian-style off-the-shoulder midi dress features a giant pink and orange daisy pattern that makes it a statement piece that's as comfortable as it is cute. In fact, more than 1,520 shoppers gave it a perfect five-star rating, appreciating its comfort, flexibility, fit, and versatility. You'll also wear this dress a lot, well beyond Mother's Day festivities, and it will quickly become one of your favorite comfy outfits all summer long. Merokeety t-shirt dress Amazon

The shirt dress is back, baby, and this super casual version features a tie waist, relaxed fit and front pockets. (Yes, you can store things in it!) Dress it up for your Mother's Day with a pair of neutral wedges and a cardigan or keep the vibe casual by layering a denim jacket on top. This shirt dress is so popular that it has over 19,600 five-star ratings on Amazon, so you should definitely snag it while it's on sale. PrettyGarden Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon

The puff sleeves, ruched bodice, and ruffled skirt of this PrettyGarden Amazon dress all come together to create the most perfect Mother's Day dress. Not only is it super flattering, but the feminine puff sleeves and smocked bodice details add to its comfort. One reviewer said they were really impressed with this purchase and want to go back and buy more colors. They added that they received so many compliments and it worked great to wear all day on vacation. Grab it in almost any solid color you can think of (including the rosy pink hue pictured above) or check it out in floral and geometric designs, too (although prices vary by style). Keep reading to discover more gorgeous Mother's Day dresses you'll want to shop before mom's big holiday. Choices include brands like Zesica, PrettyGarden, Veronica Beard, The Drop, and more. Byinns short trapeze dress Amazon

Missial striped linen midi dress Amazon

PrettyGarden Tiered Maxi Dress Amazon

The Drop Sade linen cutout midi dress Amazon

PrettyGarden Floral Bodycon Dress Amazon

Zesica bohemian ruffled trapeze maxi dress Amazon

Veronica Beard Jean Farha Dress Amazon

Klavate Handblock Midi Dress Amazon

PrettyGarden long wrap dress Amazon

Zesica dress with ruffles and ruffles Amazon

YesNo Bohemian floral dress Amazon



