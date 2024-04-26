Honeywell QuietSet Tower Fan Review

I recently tested the Honeywell QuietSet tower fan along with 14 other fans for my comprehensive review of the best cooling fans for your home. My test pool included tower fans, pedestal fans, and floor fans, and I found several good features in most of the models tested. But I often left the Honeywell QuietSet tower fan on, using it in my daily life, long after I finished testing.

As those who know me know, I will recommend this fan to anyone looking for a reliable, quiet, and sturdy fan at a reasonable price. Keep reading to learn why I love the QuietSet and why you should consider buying it now, as warm weather approaches.

As anyone with a pet knows, a noisy oscillating fan can frighten a nervous dog or cat when it is turned on and placed too close to the pet. But this silent fan never scared Gizmo, my 3-year-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi (pictured above). Gizmo would even take a nap nearby sometimes and he would always be comfortable.

The fan's lowest setting, Sleep, is so quiet that I sometimes forget it's on. Even on the highest setting, Power Cool, I can chat with someone or watch TV nearby without the noise getting in the way.

As a vertical tower fan, its footprint is small and takes up much less space on my floor than a traditional pedestal fan or floor fan. It will easily find its place in a corner of a room, between two pieces of furniture, next to a bed or in a student room. It's slim and sleek with a beautiful black finish that doesn't detract from the overall decor of a room.

Its base is made up of two parts that you can easily assemble. During initial unboxing and assembly, I was skeptical about how sturdy its design would be. But even after several months of use, the base remains solid and the fan has never toppled over.

The base also has an open, ventilated design that allows me to easily thread the end of the power cord through and store it under the fan when I'm using it.

The console is easy to read and use



The fan console is clearly laid out and easy to read. It offers a list of eight different speed settings arranged in a gradient of calming shades of blue. The strongest setting is Power Cool, followed by Cool, Refresh, Relax and White Noise. Its quieter settings include Calm, Whisper, and Sleep.

Although I tested each setting thoroughly for this review, I often use White Noise or Sleep for their calming and quiet feel.

Not only does the fan allow me to adjust its speed to eight different levels, but it also oscillates. This allows me to cool my living room much more quickly than if the fan was turned off. The QuietSet moves smoothly back and forth, sending a gentle breeze or strong wind in the direction I want.

These days, a timer is almost a necessity for a fan since you don't necessarily want it running 24/7, especially if you want to save on your electricity bill. By clicking the Timer button on the QuietSet console once (it looks like a clock face), I can set the Honeywell QuietSet to run for 1 hour. If I click the button again it will last 2 hours. I can also set it to 4 or 8 hours using the same button. The timer is particularly useful whenever I leave the room or my house and want to return to a comfortable room temperature.

The lightweight remote control for Honeywell QuietSet tower fans fits easily in the palm of my hand, and because it only has three buttons, it's simple to use. There is the power button on the left, a speed button in the middle, and an oscillation button on the right. The first button turns it on, the second button allows me to adjust the fan to its eight speed settings, and the third activates the oscillating function.

I often misplace remotes, so I love this feature of the QuietSet. There is a convenient docking location on the back of the top of the fan where I can store the remote. It slides on easily and stays in place until the next time I take it off.

Shallow carry handle



There's not much to dislike about the Honeywell QuietSet, but one small gripe I have is that the indentation on the carry handle is rather shallow. I imagine this would work well for people with smaller hands and therefore shorter fingers. But the handle requires two hands to carry it safely, one on the handle and the other on its body to stabilize it.

If I ever try to use one hand, the fan rocks when I move it to another location. So I usually need two hands to hold it to prevent it from moving. It's a minor inconvenience for an otherwise near-perfect fan.

Like all household appliances, I suggest keeping young children away from this fan when it is on (and when it is off). Chances are a small child will find a way to get their arm or leg stuck somewhere in its open base. If this happens, he may fall next to or on top of them.

The Honeywell QuietSet Tower Fan is a great fan. It does not take up much space with its small footprint and works very well and quietly. Plus, if you're the parent of a nervous dog or cat, this won't scare them.