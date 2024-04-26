Shop Sofia Jeans, Scoop, more

With beach vacations, backyard barbecues, and wedding season on the horizon, it's time to start getting your wardrobe in order for summer 2024. But this year, you don't There's no need to break the bank to stay on trend with Walmart's latest fashion launches.

The retailer has just released three new summer collections of Jean Sofia,ScoopAnd Free assembly. These Walmart-exclusive lines are full of warm-weather essentials, like breezy dresses, off-the-shoulder tops, and brightly colored skirts. They all come in sizes ranging from XS to 2XL, and Sofia Jeans even has a wide selection of plus-size pieces. The best part? Everything we found is $40 or less.

Scroll down for a first look at Walmart's chic summer collections, and see our top picks from each brand.

Sofia Jeans summer collection | Scoop Summer Collection | Free Assembly Summer Collection

Walmart Sofia Jeans Summer Collection

Whether you grab one in black or white, this asymmetrical top will take you from day to night depending on how you wear it. Like many pieces from Sofia Vergara's summer collection, it's available in straight sizes (XS to 3XL) and plus sizes (1X to 5X) to ensure you find the perfect fit.

Make a statement this summer in a bold convertible dress. You can wear it over the shoulder for an added element of cooling, or roll up the sleeves for added coverage. The same fun patterns and colors are also available in larger sizes.

Linen shorts are a timeless summer staple, and this pair comes in both solid color and floral print. The lightweight fabric and adjustable waistband will keep you cool and comfortable during the warmer months. Dress them up with a tee and sneakers, or add heels and a blouse for a dressier look.

Serve up bohemian style this summer with this lightweight (and matching) skirt embroidered top). Side pockets make it functional to wear, while textured embroidery details give you a refined look. It is also available in large sizes up to 5X.

According to the brand, double-breasted blazers are no longer just for the office. This linen pick is lightweight and has three-quarter cuffed sleeves to keep you cool during the summer months, whether you wear it indoors or out on the town.

Walmart Scoop Summer Collection

Do you like the asymmetrical look and want to stock up on several colors? This tank top comes in five flattering shades and is available in sizes XS to 2XL. It offers a perfect blend of bold and elegant, according to the brand.

Show off your shoulders this summer with this trendy tailored linen vest. Available in sizes XS to 2XL, it can be worn alone or layered with your favorite tank top. Plus, it comes in five colors, whether you prefer neutrals or a pop of pink.

The soft knit of this sweater skirt gives you a luxurious look at an affordable price. Also available in a gorgeous blue color, this piece can be paired with any white tee or matching sweater to complete the ensemble.

Nothing screams summer like a bold pop of color. This sleeveless backless dress highlights tanned skin with an airy and comfortable silhouette. A ruched waist gives a flattering shape, while a ruffled trim adds interest.

With a stretchy waist and asymmetrical hem, this midi skirt is the perfect piece to throw on for work and cute enough to wear afterwards. It also comes in green and blue stripes if oceanic hues are more your thing.

Walmart Free Assembly Summer Collection

Flirty and feminine, this backless top is a natural choice for date nights or Sunday brunch. Wear with jeans and your favorite sandals for daytime affairs, or with a fitted skirt and heels for an evening look. It's a must-have summer style, according to the brand.

Stay on trend this season with a square neck dress, made from 100% cotton for breathability even in warm weather. Bra-friendly tank straps ensure comfort, while oversized eyelets add sparkle. Available in sizes XS to 2XL.

Whether you throw it on over a swimsuit, pair it with sneakers for running errands, or dress it down with heels, this dress will go everywhere this season. Made from 100% cotton, this warm piece is sure to keep you cool.

A dress with pockets is a must-have in any season. This style features a flowy silhouette (that won't cling to the skin on sweltering summer days), an adorable built-in belt, and is available in both a solid color and a printed design.

Elegance is made easy with this sleeveless midi dress, a chic option for summer weddings with its classic silhouette. A ruched bodice defines your waist, while an adjustable halter neck is designed to ensure a comfortable fit.