Lyskraft Seed Funding: Mohit Gupta, Mukesh Bansal's omnichannel fashion startup Lyskraft raises $26 million in seed funding

Former Zomato executive Mohit Gupta and Myntra founder Mukesh Bansal have raised $26 million in seed capital for their omnichannel fashion startup Lyskraft, making it one of the largest rounds of start-up table for an Indian startup in a context of ongoing financing crisis.The round was led by Peak range, starting with women's fashion and then expanding. in other lifestyle categories.

The large seed investment in Lyskraft is another example of investors' continued appetite for backing companies founded by returning entrepreneurs and seasoned executives.

Other investors in this round included global technology investor Prosus, Belgian investment fund Sofina and partners DST Global. Makemytrips Deep Kalra and Rajesh Magow, as well as Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, also participated in the funding, according to Gupta.

Gupta will be the managing director of Lyskraft, headquartered in Gurgaon, while Bansal will take on the role of strategic advisor and shareholder. He will have no operational involvement in the company.

After co-founding fashion e-commerce company Myntra and fitness startup Cultfit, Bansal is now independently working on a deep tech and artificial intelligence startup, people in the know said.

Bansal had resigned as CEO of Cultfit Last year, following a stint at Tata Digitalwhom he joined in 2021 to develop his super application Neu.Read also | Cultfit Elevates Naresh Krishnaswamy to CEO and Mukesh Bansal Takes on Executive Chairman Role

A year ago, when Gupta and Bansal teamed up, the idea was for Meraki Labs – a startup incubator run by Bansal – to explore raising capital at the holding company level as well as raising money for different startups within its fold. Bansal has backed companies like stockbroking firm Groww and space technology startup Skyroot Aerospace.

ETech

Lyskraft's luxury pop-up store in Gurgaon's Ambience Mall

Lyskraft's premium push

Regarding Lyskraft, Gupta said it was the theme of premiumization – which is evident across all consumer categories – that led him and Bansal to choose the high end of the market for the company.

The premium fashion category in India needs to be treated differently, and, he believes, in the next 5-10 years, it will be big enough to be treated as a vertical, he said. Specifically, women's fashion is a particularly challenging category, and we believe the solution to this problem is not just online or offline, but also omnichannel, and that's what we set out to build.

Gupta left Zomato in November 2022. He was elevated to co-founder and was instrumental in establishing and leading the company's food delivery business. Before that, he worked at Makemytrip for a decade and was its chief operating officer at the time of his departure in 2018. He also worked at packaged food and beverage giant PepsiCo in India.

According to Gupta, Lyskraft has onboarded 15 brands in the premium women's wear category and will not manufacture alone.

The company will compete with Nykaa Fashion, which operates online and offline outlets, besides digital-only players such as Flipkart-owned Myntra, Reliance Retails Ajio and Tata Cliq.

Gupta said Lyskraft went omnichannel instead of starting online first because they were looking to solve the problem and not focus on a particular channel.

If I want to solve a high-end second-hand clothing problem for you, whether Indian, Western or Indo-Western, the problem (for the customer) is not whether it is available online or offline. We view this as a consumer and category problem and not a channel problem. . The best answer we found was omnichannel, which is why we chose this path from day one, he said.

Gupta said, “The offline room needs to be carefully curated because the physical ecosystem can only support a certain amount of inventory. Even online, we don't think creating an open marketplace is the best solution, but we are very early in our journey and will shape things as we discover them. Our starting thesis, however, is curation.

According to an investor presentation made by Nykaa during its October-December results, the overall fashion market in India is estimated at around $147 billion, of which $49 billion is for online fashion.

Gupta said Lyskraft's current addressable market is a few billion dollars, but estimates it will reach $12 billion to $15 billion in six to seven years.