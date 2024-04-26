Fashion
Clashes between police and anti-Israel demonstrators at a prestigious New York fashion school
NEW YORK CITY (TND) A pro-Palestinian encampment at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York appears to have sparked conflict between students and law enforcement.
The FIT Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) group shared video via Instagram Thursday showing crowds of protesters chanting and holding signs in and around the school's Shirley Goodman Resource Center. The story says that the students are NOW GUARDING THE ENCAMP FROM NYPD AND SECURITY.
Another clip of the altercation shows uniformed security guards forcing doors open and fighting to enter the building while students pound drums.
FIT SECURITY ATTACKS PEACEFUL PROTESTERS AT CAMP, says story.
The protest followed a decision by the school to ban SJP from organizing on campus. wrote. Students are now demanding that the school divest from Israeli companies, publicly condemn Israel, drop charges against students and demonstrate full financial transparency.
WE WILL NOT OCCUPATE FIT UNTIL OUR DEMANDS ARE SATISFIED, Says SJP wrote.
FIT is ranked second best fashion school in the country by Fashionista. Neither FIT nor the State University of New York system responded to requests for comment from the National Desk on Thursday.
READ MORE | “Death to America”: Pro-Palestinian leaflets allegedly distributed at the University of Michigan
The camp is part of at least four others that have cropped up recently in New York City schools, including Columbia University, the New School, and New York University. House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday visited Columbia and is committed to protecting Jewish students to the best of its ability.
[The House of Representatives] We will do everything in our power to keep you safe, allow you to freely practice your faith and attend school, he told the school's Jewish students.
Follow Jackson Walker on X at @_jlwalker_ for the latest national trending news. Do you have a current tip? Send it to [email protected].
